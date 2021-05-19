U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Tax Advisory Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Updates | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tax Advisory Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 12.36 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.37% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Tax Advisory Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax Advisory Services Market Procurement Research Report

Download Free Sample Pages

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Request a Free Sample Report for More Information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Tax Advisory Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Tax Advisory Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

Insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Promotional Products TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Tax Advisory Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Tax Advisory Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd.

  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

  • KPMG International Ltd.

  • BDO International Ltd.

  • Grant Thornton International Ltd.

  • Baker Tilly International Ltd.

  • Crowe Global

  • Mazars Group

  • Moore Global Network Ltd.

Related Report on Financial Services Include:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Tax Advisory Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Tax Advisory Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tax-advisory-services-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-updates--spendedge-301295199.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

