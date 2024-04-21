Tax breaks to hire local journalists approved in New York, a national first

Joseph Spector
2 min read
0

ALBANY, New York — The decadeslong struggle of local media is getting a lifeline in New York.

The state budget, set to be finalized Saturday, includes the nation's first payroll tax credit for local news organizations in a bid to encourage new hiring amid the ongoing struggles of journalism outlets to cover their communities.

Lawmakers and independent media companies praised the tax break, which will designate $30 million a year to the program, called the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.

"A thriving local news industry is vital to the health of our democracy," bill sponsor Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Manhattan Democrat, said in a statement. "It’s our responsibility to help ensure New Yorkers have access to independent and community-focused journalism."

New York spends more than $8 billion a year on tax incentives and grants to attract and retain businesses in the high-tax state, and advocates of the measure have for years sought to extend the largesse to the newspaper and local TV industry.

The late addition to the $237 billion budget allows eligible outlets to receive a 50 percent refundable credit for the first $50,000 of a journalist’s salary, up to a total of $300,000 per outlet.

The money is largely focused on independently owned publications, but also can cover hiring journalists in print media outlets that "demonstrate a reduction in circulation or in the number of full-time equivalent employees of at least 20 percent over the previous five years."

The aid will be split between companies with 100 or fewer employees and larger ones.

Local, independently owned news outlets this year started the Empire State Local News Coalition to build support for the idea, and they got the backing of powerful unions to help push it forward amid the closure of thousands of newspapers over the past decade across the nation.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Are Stocks Going to Crash if Donald Trump Wins and Republicans Control Congress? Here's What History Says About Stock Market Returns When Republicans Win.

    History offers clear perspective of what's to come if Donald Trump wins in November and Republicans take control of Congress.

  • Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Is Set to Back Rate-Cut Patience

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are about to get further confirmation that progress against inflation has stalled, supporting what appears to be a shift in tone to keep interest rates higher for longer than previously anticipated.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanTesla S

  • The Former Congressman in the Hot Seat at Trump’s Truth Social

    Devin Nunes is running a tiny, money-losing, slow-growing social-media company that just went public. The looming question: What if the app’s most important user—and biggest investor—wants to sell?

  • New Iran Oil Sanctions Passed by US House in Foreign Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House passed new sanctions on Iran’s oil sector set to become part of a foreign-aid package, putting the measure on track to pass the Senate within days.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe legisla

  • Nobel laureate Esther Duflo proposes taxing 3,000 billionaires to protect the world’s poorest from climate change—and most Americans likely agree with the plan

    The proposal is meant to hold billionaires tax-accountable–and use the money to help the poorest people survive climate change.

  • This week in Bidenomics: A Middle East breather

    Biden desperately wants to keep gasoline prices down. He may get his wish.

  • IMF's Gopinath says high U.S. deficits fueling growth, higher interest rates

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to raise revenues to bring down high budget deficits even though they are helping to fuel global growth by stoking domestic U.S. demand, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Saturday. Gopinath told a fiscal forum at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings that U.S. deficits are projected to rise for years with one of the world's steepest curves for debt. "The high levels of deficits are also supporting growth and demand in the U.S. that have positive spillover to the rest of the world," Gopinath said.

  • A TikTok Ban Now Looks More Likely

    A law banning China-owned TikTok grew more likely, with its hitching to an aid bill for Ukraine and Israel set for a Saturday vote. Washington watchers put high odds on the ban going to the Senate next week, and then the White House for signing. “It’s going to pass this weekend, unless something really weird happens,” says Paul Gallant, of TD Cowen’s Washington Research Group.

  • Biden Trade Chief Sees Conclusion of China Tariff Review ‘Soon’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s trade chief said that she expects a conclusion on a review of tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese goods “soon,” and that the administration has been looking at ways to make them more strategic and effective.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits City‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapIsrael Report

  • Elon Musk Lost Democrats on Tesla When He Needed Them Most

    Some potential Tesla buyers couldn’t stomach a purchase amid the CEO’s fall outbursts, data suggest.