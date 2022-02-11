U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.50
    -22.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,991.00
    -148.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,628.75
    -72.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.00
    -13.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.79
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -12.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.43 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1380
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,310.53
    -524.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.50
    -17.68 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Tax Credit Eligibility ERTC 2022 – Small Business/Non-Profit Quiz Launched

ScottHall.co
·2 min read

ERTC Today and ScottHall have launched a new quiz to help employers determine if they qualify for Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) and how much they can claim.

New York, United States, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Employee Retention Credit program has become the largest United States government stimulus program in history, with approximately $80 billion in funds to be claimed. This new quiz helps employers find out if they are eligible with only a few questions, so they can claim their credits before the deadline.

To take a short ERTC eligibility quiz or to speak with an expert, please visit https://ertcquiz.com

With billions of dollars on the table, many financial experts are surprised at the number of businesses, and tax-exempt organizations, that have failed to claim their tax credits so far. This may be caused by confusion over eligibility, which is what prompted Scott Hall and ERTC Today to launch this simple eligibility quiz.

The lack of claims is most likely caused by business owners believing that they do not qualify for the program because the eligibility requirements have changed since it was first introduced. This includes changes in who was eligible, how large a business could be and still make a claim, and also how much could be claimed per employee.

Some employers may also be concerned that the ERTC is a loan, like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP,) but the tax credit program is not a loan and does not need to be repaid. Employers who have already applied for the PPP and received a loan through that program are also now eligible for the ERTC program, though they were not when the CARES Act was first passed.

The eligibility quiz can be completed in approximately 60 seconds and asks no questions about proprietary business information. If an employer is eligible, they can file on their own or have the ERTC Today team pre-qualify them for a rebate and help with the paperwork.

To make a claim with ERTC Today employers only need to submit their 941 returns, raw payroll data, and PPP loan documents to the company’s secure online portal. With that information, their expert accountants can take care of maximizing the claim, and completing the paperwork.

Businesses who have already filed their paperwork for 2020 or 2021 can also still claim their tax credit retroactively, by contacting an ERTC specialist or filing a 941-X form.

To learn more about tax credits and the eligibility quiz, please visit https://ertcquiz.com/video

Website: https://scotthall.co

CONTACT: Name: Scott Hall Email: scott@scotthall.co Organization: ScottHall.co Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “The rate of U.S. inflation climbed again in January to 7.5% and stayed at a 40-year high, suggesting the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much in the near future,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Zillow lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday.

  • Explainer-The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should care

    The U.S. Treasury yield curve has been flattening over the last few months as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike rates, and some analysts are forecasting more extreme moves or even inversion. Unabated inflation supports their argument, with recent consumer prices readings fueling market expectations that the Fed may increase rates more aggressively than anticipated to cool the economy. The shape of the yield curve is a key metric investors watch as it impacts other asset prices, feeds through to banks' returns and even predicts how the economy will fare.