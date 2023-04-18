Tax Day 2023 live updates: Deadline to file tax returns is April 18. Here's what to know.
The time for procrastinating is over. It's time to file your taxes.
April 18 marks the deadline for taxpayers to file their annual returns. Tax Day is typically April 15, but because that date falls on a Saturday, and due to a Washington, D.C. holiday on Monday, the filing deadline was pushed to April 18.
As of April 7, the Internal Revenue Service has processed more than 101 million returns. The average refund to taxpayers is $2,878, down from $3,175 at the same time a year earlier.
The lower refunds are partially attributed to the elimination of key credits available to taxpayers last tax season.
Here's everything you need to know if you still haven't filed your taxes:
When is the deadline to file taxes?
Taxes are due by April 18 since April 15 falls on a Saturday and Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington, D.C., is April 17.
– Elisabeth Buchwald
What happens if you don’t file taxes on time?
Taxpayers who don't file by the deadline face hefty penalties. According to the IRS, the "Failure to File" penalty is 5% of unpaid taxes for each month you don't pay, but it won't exceed 25%. And that doesn't count any additional state penalties.
If you fail to pay taxes on time, the penalty is 0.05% of unpaid taxes for each month you don't pay, with a 25% cap.
Am I being audited? What triggers audits and what are the red flags the IRS looks for?
More of your 2022 tax season questions answered
1099, W-4, W-2, W-9, 1040: What are these forms used for when filing your taxes?
What are the 2022 US federal tax brackets? What are the new 2023 tax brackets? Answers here
2023 tax season guide for new parents: What to know about the Child Tax Credit, EITC and more
IRS may owe you from 2020 taxes. Here's why and what you need to do to find out if you're owed
What is OASDI tax on my paycheck? Here's why you and your employer pay this federal tax
Do you have to report crypto on taxes? Yes. Here's what you should know about form 8949
What is a 1098-E form? What you need to know about the student loan interest statement
Tax season 2023: What exactly is the mileage rate? There's more than one.
Is it better to pay someone to do your taxes or do them yourself? We'll help you decide.
What is income tax? What to know about how it works, different types and more
Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits
Companies can deduct full cost of business meals on 2022 tax returns
Who has to file a tax return: It's not necessary for everyone. Here are the rules.
What is capital gains tax in simple terms? A guide to 2023 rates, long-term vs. short-term
Best way to receive your 2023 tax refund? IRS says direct deposit. Here's how to do it.
What is FICA? How much you contribute to federal payroll taxes.
How much is the Child Tax Credit for 2023? Here's what you need to know about qualifying.
A 30% national sales tax? Abolishing the IRS? What the FairTax Act of 2023 would do.
The Inflation Reduction Act carves out an EV tax credit for 2023. Does Tesla qualify?
Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tax Day live updates: What to know on last day to file tax returns