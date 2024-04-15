Tax Day tips: Where's my refund? Plus, why not everyone has to file by April 15.

April 15, Tax Day, is here.

And if you're struggling to meet the deadline to file that 1040 return, you probably don't want to hear how many people already have filed and, probably even have spent their tax refund cash. But here goes, anyway:

The Internal Revenue Service has issued nearly 66.8 million income tax refunds through April 5. That's down 3.3% compared with the same period last year, according to the latest IRS statistics for the filing season.

The average tax refund is $3,011 so far this year, up 4.6% from the same time a year ago. The IRS has issued a bit more than $201 billion in refunds through April 5, up 1.1% from a year ago.

The IRS received 101.8 million individual income tax returns through April 5, roughly the same amount or up 0.5% from a year ago. And the IRS has processed 100.1 million returns so far, down 0.3%.

In January, the IRS said it had expected that more than 128.7 million individual income tax returns would be filed by the April 15 tax deadline. The IRS began processing tax returns on Jan. 29 this tax season.

Here's are some other tax season tidbits and tips:

You'll get an answer faster if you call the IRS

The IRS answered 1 million additional calls, up about 17% from last year, through April 6. And in what could be a shocking development to many, the IRS has cut wait times on its phone lines to 3 minutes, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury's release Monday. Just two years ago, taxpayers found themselves stuck waiting on hold an average of 28 minutes, according to Treasury.

Phone service improved as call volume increased around 13%. What's helped cut down the wait time? The IRS has a call back option now that's available to 97% of eligible taxpayers at the beginning of the call, according to Treasury, if the projected wait time is longer than 15 minutes.

The IRS phone number is 800-829-1040.

Where's My Refund tool has more info for you

The IRS has introduced an improved "Where's My Refund?" tool at IRS.gov. The tool now gives more details, such as whether the IRS needs the taxpayer to respond to a letter requesting more information, before a tax refund can be issued.

Taxpayers, for example, might see a message at the tool such as: "To protect you from identity theft, your tax return is currently being reviewed. To help us process your return more quickly, verify your identity and tax return information. If you recently received a letter from us, follow the instructions on the letter."

In such cases, the IRS will ask you to have your tax return available before starting the verification process. The message also notes that if you already reviewed your identity and tax return information, you may check the status of your refund in two to three weeks.

Or some taxpayers might see a message such as: "We have reviewed your return and any information we may have requested from you and are now processing your return. Any changes to the status of your refund, including any new refund date, will be reflected here when any new update is available."

There's an easy way to file an extension

Taxpayers can request more time to file, but they face interest and penalties if they don't pay a sizable amount of what they owe by April 15.

You can file an extension with free software offered through a "Free File" partner at IRS.gov. Filing an extension gives you extra time to e-file the return. If you owe taxes, you must still estimate what you owe and need to pay it by April 15. You do not need to mail in a Form 4868 if you file a request electronically.

Generally, the IRS cannot extend the due date of your return for more than six months — or what happens to be Oct. 15 this year. "However," the IRS notes, "there may be an exception if you’re living out of the country."

Free software offered by a variety of partners is available to many taxpayers who still need to file a return at IRS.gov through the "Free File" program. To qualify, your adjusted gross income must be $79,000 or less.

E-file or mail the return to the correct spot

If you're mailing in a paper return, and you really should e-file for quicker service and more security, make sure you carefully follow tax form instructions and send your paper return to the specific address listed. Box office numbers and zip codes vary, even for residents in the same city, based on the specific type of form you're filing and whether you're including a payment. You might not necessarily use the same address as your next door neighbor.

The IRS has a listing on IRS.gov of "Where to File Addresses."

Pay attention to the numbers

Look at your math. Software catches and prevents many errors on e-filed returns, but math errors remain common on paper returns, according to tax officials.

Make sure you have the correct routing and bank account numbers when you request the direct deposit of a refund. Sign and date your return. If paper filing a joint return, both spouses must sign and date the return. Most e-file software platforms allow electronic signatures.

