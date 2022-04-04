U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Tax Day Is Approaching, E-file Extension Form 4868 To Extend The 1040 Deadline Up To 6 Months

·2 min read

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Tax season is at its peak and now is the ideal time for taxpayers and tax professionals to e-file extensions with the IRS. ExpressExtension offers an e-file solution for Form 4868 that is easy, affordable, and efficient.

Filing an extension for personal tax returns is a great option for taxpayers and tax professionals that need additional time to complete Form 1040. Despite common misconceptions, filing an extension is a very simple process. Form 4868 is an automatic extension, the IRS requires no explanation or justification for the1040 extension. Once approved the taxpayer will have up to 6 additional months to file their income tax return.

When filing with ExpressExtension, an IRS authorized provider to e-file your 1040 extension, the entire process can be completed in minutes with cost-effective pricing of just $12.95. ExpressExtension offers a simple e-filing process with added benefits for tax professionals such as bulk upload capabilities, volume-based pricing, and more.

ExpressExtension is the only provider of IRS tax extensions to offer an ExpressGuarantee. With over a decade of experience in the e-filing industry and the advanced security that comes with SOC 2 Certification, ExpressExtension guarantees your IRS approval or refunds the filing fee.

The ExpressExtension team is prepared for a busy tax season leading up to the deadline on April 18, 2022. When asked about the upcoming "tax day", CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressExtension, Agie Sundaram stated, "At ExpressExtension we pride ourselves on offering our clients a seamless e-filing experience and excellent customer support. We are prepared for another busy April and look forward to providing taxpayers across the country with the perfect solution for their filing needs."

To take advantage of ExpressExtension's Form 4868 solution, visit expressextension.com.

About ExpressExtension

ExpressExtension is a SOC 2 certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of IRS tax extensions. Offering up simple e-file solutions for Form 7004 for business tax extensions, Form 4868 for personal tax extensions, Form 8809 for information returns, and Form 8868 for tax-exempt returns.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressExtension, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

With over a decade of experience, SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful e-filing applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, ExpressTruckTax, and ACAwise.

Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at stephanie@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695895/Tax-Day-Is-Approaching-E-file-Extension-Form-4868-To-Extend-The-1040-Deadline-Up-To-6-Months

