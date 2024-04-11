Tax Day: File on time and save 20% with this TurboTax Amazon deal

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Tax Day 2024 is this Monday, April 15, so it's really time to check your receipts. We know you've been putting it off until the last minute because it's a long, laborious process to get your numbers in order. If you need a hand, there's TurboTax Deluxe software that you can get for a great discount at Amazon right now.

How much does TurboTax cost?

With Tax Day just days away, the online retailer is offering this download card for TurboTax state and federal tax returns for 20% off. Typically listed for $69.99, this Amazon exclusive is on sale for just $55.99. With the card, you'll get five federal e-files and one state e-file all from the convenience of your own computer. Designed to help you get your maximum refund, the TurboTax Deluxe software is recommend for homeowners, folks with high medical expenses, and people filing both federal and state tax returns.

Is TurboTax worth it?

There are plenty of tax software options to choose from, and TurboTax does pretty well against the competition. Experts say the software makes accurate calculations to give you the biggest refunds possible. It also has secure access features so you can be sure your private data won't be stolen.

Shop the Amazon savings today so you can get your facts and figures straight for the IRS.

