Tax Day Just Changed for These 2 States: Here’s What You Need To Know

Although April 15 is the due date for American taxpayers to file their income tax returns and pay any tax they owe, those affected by severe storms and flooding in two states now have extra time to file their returns and make payments. If you’re in an affected area, the extension is automatic — you won’t have to file for an extension to get one.

The IRS announced on April 4 that taxpayers in Maine and Rhode Island now have until July 15 to file their 2023 income tax returns.

Maine’s exension gives relief to taxpayers who live or have a business in Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington or York county — the areas affected by storms and flooding that began on Jan. 9. The extension applies to tax filings and payments due between Jan. 9 and July 15.

The extension for Rhode Island gives relief to taxpayers who live or have a business in Kent, Providence or Washington county, each of which was affected by storms and flooding that began on Jan. 9. That extension also applies to tax filings and payments due from Jan. 9 through July 15.

Some Maine and Rhode Island residents and business owners might find relief from previously announced extensions.

On Feb. 5, the IRS announced an extension for Maine taxpayers who live or have a business in Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo or Washington county because of severe storms and flooding that began on Dec. 17, 2023. The new deadline for these individuals is June 17, and it applies to tax returns and payments that were due between Dec. 17, 2023 and June 17, 2024.

On Jan. 30, the IRS announced an extension for Rhode Island taxpayers who live or have a business in Providence County due to storms, flooding and tornadoes that began on Sept. 10, 2023. The new deadline for these individuals is June 17, and it applies to filings and payments due between Sept. 10, 2023 and June 17, 2024.

Natural disasters affect thousands of Americans each year and have the potential to cause catastrophic loss of life and physical destruction. Consequently, the IRS provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in a Federal Emergency Management Agency-declared disaster area and grants disaster relief to more taxpayers than you would think.

So far in 2024, the IRS has extended deadlines for many tax filings and payments for taxpayers who live or have a business in the following states affected by disasters:

Alaska: July 15 for Wrangell Cooperative Association of Alaska Tribal Nation

Connecticut: June 17 for New London County and the Tribal Nations of Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot

Hawaii: Aug. 7 for Maui and Hawaii counties

Michigan: June 17 for Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties

San Diego, Calif.: June 17 for San Diego County

Spokane, Wash.: June 17 for Spokane and Whitman counties

West Virginia: June 17 for Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, Kanawha and Roane counties

Additionally, individuals and businesses affected by the terrorist attacks in the State of Israel have until Oct. 7, 2023, to file their federal returns and make tax payments.

For an updated list of affected disaster areas, check the IRS’s Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page.

If you don’t qualify for a disaster-related extension but still need extra time, you can get an automatic extension by filing a paper form or electronic request. The IRS filing-extension page, located here, provides the forms and electronic-filing instructions.

The deadline to request an extension is April 15. You then will have until Oct. 15 to file, though payments are still due on April 15.

