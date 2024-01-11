Tax Evasion Concerns Spark $1.9 Billion Rout in India Wire Maker

(Bloomberg) -- India’s cables and wires bellwether Polycab India Ltd. plunged by a record on Thursday as investor concerns over reports of tax evasion compounded.

Polycab, which counts Vanguard Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. among its holders, fell by a record 23%, erasing some $1.9 billion from its market value. The slump came after India’s finance ministry said it found evidence of tax avoidance at a wire maker without naming any company.

“Preliminary analysis suggests that the flagship company indulged in unaccounted cash sales, cash payments for unaccounted purchases, non-genuine transport and sub-contracting expenses, for suppression of its taxable income,” the ministry said in a release on Wednesday. Credible evidence showed a wire maker made unaccounted cash sales of 10 billion rupees ($120 million), it added.

The sharp selloff has soured the mood for the sector, which in many ways benefits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for infrastructure building, just days ahead of the start of the third quarter earnings season. Polycab’s smaller rival KEI Industries Ltd. fell as much as 10%, while RR Kabel Ltd. and V-Marc India Ltd. dropped more than 4% each.

Polycab’s officials did not respond immediately to calls and email for comments. The company Tuesday denied media reports of tax evasion in an exchange filing, adding that it has not received any communication from tax authorities regarding the outcome of the search conducted in December.

“I would expect some more selling in the stock from these levels while any short terms rallies will get sold into by investors holding the stock for a long time,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder at Fintrekk Capital.

Polycab is set to announce its earnings on Jan. 18, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Before a decline in January, the stock had risen 113% in 2023 compared to an advance of 19% in the S&P BSE Sensex Index.

--With assistance from Akshay Chinchalkar.

