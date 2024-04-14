Is there a tax extension for those living in San Diego County?

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Still haven’t filed your taxes? You’re not alone.

San Diego County residents who have yet to file various federal individual and business tax returns still have some time to do so.

Even though Monday, April 15 is Tax Day across America, those in the region do not have a midnight deadline to file to the Internal Revenue Service.

The cutoff has been extended due to parts of California, including San Diego County, being affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred back in January.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency previously made a disaster declaration that permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. This includes the whole San Diego region.

According to the IRS, deadlines falling on or after Jan. 21 and before June 17 are granted additional time to file. This means Tax Day for San Diegans will fall on June 17, which may come as a relief to those who have yet to file.

The extended deadline also applies to affected businesses in the following ways:

2023 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31 and April 30

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15

Anyone who needs an additional tax-filing extension beyond the June 17 deadline for their 2023 federal income tax return are encouraged request it electronically by April 15.

More information on tax relief for San Diego County residents can be found here.

