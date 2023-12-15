Tax implications on federal and state income tax returns for a casual gambler

Income tax return form ready to be filled out with money in background

Gift buying, gatherings and gestures of goodwill are among many signals letting us know the holiday season is in full swing. We're not GRINCHES! Nonetheless as Tax Talk launches its 25th year, we are alerting you that the "income tax season" is on the horizon.

Since income tax provisions can provide benefits and burdens, we'll do our best to offer advice and provide guidance as we respond to your federal and state income tax queries. At times, our efforts may cause you to grimace and/or grin.

As an outreach service of the Notre Dame-St. Mary's College Vivian Harrington Gray Tax Assistance Program, we will tackle email messages sent to the addresses shown at the bottom of this effort.

The question below is from a new 2023-24 Tax Talk category — addressing hallway and other conversations (a.k.a. AD HOC). These encounters provide comments, questions and occasionally strong reactions to one of life's two "inevitable" — death and taxes. As we have pointed out in past columns, the difference between death and taxes — you die only once!

During 2023, I had gambling gains and gambling losses. Are there income tax implications you can describe for a person like me who is a casual gambler?

— C.H., AD HOC

Gambling gains must be reported as income on your federal and state income tax returns. Losses incurred while gambling are allowed on the federal return as part of your itemized deductions . . . that's the GOOD NEWS. The BAD NEWS has four components. First, gambling losses are only allowed to offset gambling gains. Second, any excess losses cannot be carried back or carried forward. Third, gambling gains are fully taxable on most state income tax returns since itemized deductions are not the norm on state filings. Fourth, due to the substantial 2023 basic standard deduction figures (e.g. $27,700 for married filing jointly taxpayers; $20,800 for head of household individuals; $13,850 for single and married filing separately folks) only between 10% and 12% of taxpayers will itemize deductions. Thus, chances are the gambling losses may not provide any tax relief as one completes his/her Form 1040.

Story continues

Ken & Klee's Tax Notebook — TAX TALK is scheduled to appear in the Sunday edition of the South Bend Tribune from now until April 14, 2024 with only a couple of weeks taken off in late December and early January. The 2023 tax return filing deadline is Monday, April 15, 2024. Next week's column will focus on last-minute tax planning. 2024 columns will respond to reader questions while also providing insights, ideas and input about a variety of income tax topics including the elements of itemized deductions, tax credits, IRAs, requesting extensions and a plethora of other subjects.

Rick Klee

Rick Klee served as the tax director at the University of Notre Dame from 1998 through August 2019. A retired CPA, Klee is a graduate of Notre Dame. You can contact Rick at rklee@nd.edu.

Ken Milani

Ken Milani is a professor of accountancy at Notre Dame where he served as the faculty coordinator of the Notre Dame-St. Mary's College Tax Assistance Program. Contact Ken at milani.1@nd.edu.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Tax Talk: Milani and Klee return to answer 2023 tax questions