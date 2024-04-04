Tax preparation program helps qualifying households file returns free of charge: Lexy Martinez

GRAPHIC / INCOME TAXES: Income tax preparation (CLIP ART)

This tax season, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will help thousands of qualifying households in the region file their tax returns free of charge. My journey as a VITA volunteer has been nothing short of transformative. Each tax season, I find myself immersed in a community-driven initiative that not only provides individuals with essential financial services but radiates a spirit of empowerment and inclusion.

Being a VITA volunteer is not just about crunching numbers; it's about contributing to a collective effort that provides financial empowerment for those who need it the most. This tax season, the VITA program is reaching new heights by extending its services to Southern New Mexico residents through a dedicated site at New Mexico State University.

There are 24 VITA sites positioned throughout El Paso and Southern New Mexico, ensuring accessibility for everyone. It's more than just a tax-preparation service; it's a network of support for those navigating the complexities of the tax season.

As volunteers, we are the backbone of VITA, armed with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) certification and a genuine commitment to assisting our community, providing services in both English and Spanish.

The program has saved qualifying households millions of dollars in tax-preparation fees, offering financial relief that goes beyond numbers on a balance sheet. These savings translate into groceries on the table, car payments made, and saving for the future.

Part of VITA's impact lies in spreading awareness about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a refundable credit that often goes unnoticed by taxpayers. Last year, VITA helped residents in our community receive $6.3 million in Earned Income Tax credits.

More: Where to get free eclipse glasses? Some El Paso watch parties to visit on April 8

This year, I am one of the hundreds of student volunteers from 13 area high schools and two universities that are giving their time to make the VITA program possible. These schools not only provide sites for tax preparation, but also nurture student volunteers who, like me, find themselves on a journey of gaining real-world knowledge and community service.

Story continues

The experiences I’ve gained through VITA go beyond the technicalities of tax preparation. Volunteering for this wonderful program has instilled a sense of civic responsibility in me and my generation. We dedicate numerous hours to training with the IRS, obtaining tax-preparation certification, and actively participating in conversations with families and individuals to understand their unique tax needs.

Together, with the dedication of other volunteers and the support of VITA partners we continue to illuminate paths to financial empowerment and build a future where qualifying households have access to tax preparation at no cost.

Please visit freetaxeselpaso.org for updates, locations and a complete list of what to bring. Free tax filing is available for most people with less than $35,000 in expenses. Copies of Social Security cards, IDs, ITINs or previous tax returns will not be accepted.

Lexy Martinez is a student at University of Texas at El Paso and a five-year VITA volunteer.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Tax prep program helps file returns free of charge: Lexy Martinez