Tax Preparers E-Filing Rules Review: Kiplinger Tax Letter

Tax preparers who expect to file more than 10 returns in a year are expected to file them electronically. But there are some exceptions.

Here's a review of the tax preparer e-filing rules, which have been around since 2011. Paid tax preparers who expect to file more than 10 Forms 1040, 1040-SR, 1040-NR or 1041, or any combination of those during the year, must electronically file them. There are three escape hatches.

First, clients can opt out of e-filing. Returns that clients mail to the IRS aren’t treated as filed by the preparer and don’t count against the 10-return cap. Clients who choose this option must do so in writing. Preparers must keep a copy of the signed statement in their file and attach Form 8948 to the tax return that the client mails to the IRS. Note that preparers can provide filing instructions, addressed envelopes, stamps, etc., as long as the client actually mails the return.

Second, preparers can request a hardship waiver on Form 8944. Preparers seeking a hardship waiver must generally send Form 8944 to the IRS by February 15 of the year for which a waiver is sought. Waivers are valid for one calendar year. If you get one, don’t attach it to your client’s tax return. Instead, attach Form 8948.

Third, there are a few administrative exemptions. For example, preparers who are members of certain religious groups that are conscientiously opposed to electronic technology needn’t e-file. Again, attach Form 8948 to the return.

See kiplinger.com/letterlinks/preparerefile for a helpful set of FAQs on this subject.

