Tax Q&A: Could I avoid CGT by making a buy-to-let my primary residence again?

A visual of Mike Warburton, The Telegraph's tax expert, alongside the HMRC logo

From tax returns to HMRC struggles, the Telegraph’s tax expert, Mike Warburton, will be online on Tuesdays at 6pm to answer all the tax questions that have been bothering you.

This week, he helped readers tackle the tax implications of redirecting estate assets such as a property, and when to declare a capital gain.

Last week, Mike advised readers on the topical issue of how to avoid VAT on school fees if Labour comes to power.

Find below a highlight of the Q&A. The rest of the questions answered can be found in the comments section below.

And fear not, if you’ve got a question that hasn’t been answered – Mike may provide some responses as part of next week’s Q&A.

07:17 PM GMT

Thank you for all of your questions

That’s all for today’s Q&A. Thanks to those of you who sent in a question, and apologies if you did not get an answer to your question this time. Mike will be back again next Tuesday at the same time to answer more of your questions.

You can follow the week’s most important tax, property, investing and pensions news, analysis and tips by signing up to The Telegraph Money Newsletter.

07:15 PM GMT

Will I need to pay the second home stamp duty rate?

The final question comes from Daniel and regards stamp duty.

Daniel would like to know: “If I own a property in the UK, and it’s my main property, and I also own a property abroad (not let out, for my own use), if I move (sell and buy) in the UK, do I pay the second home stamp duty rate?”

Mike responds: “The basic rule is that the additional three per cent charge applies if you buy another property. However, this will not be the case where you replace your principal residence with another principal residence within three years, although that may require a reclaim.

“The rules are complicated, but the HMRC manuals give helpful guidance at SDLTM09800.”

07:05 PM GMT

Could I avoid CGT by making my buy-to-let my primary residence again?

D.E asks Mike: “I have a house I rent out - and have done so for eight years, thus I assume if I were to sell it, it would be eligible for CGT? How would that be calculated? And could I avoid that by moving back and making that my primary residence again? If so, for how long would I need to live there to avoid any capital gains tax?”

Story continues

Mike responds: “There is much misunderstanding about this. If you take back possession of the property, and it becomes your principal private residence, a part of any subsequent gain will qualify for the CGT exemption. This is calculated on a time apportionment so if you move in for two years, on sale you will be able to claim exemption for 20 per cent of the gain (2/10) but the rest will be taxable subject to the annual exemption.”

06:59 PM GMT

Would I have to pay tax if I give up the life interest in my late partner’s house?

Now for a question regarding life interest trust of property.

Ann says: “I’ve been given a life interest in my late partner’s house, but his daughters are pressuring me to give it up. Would I have to pay tax on this if I do?”

Mike answers: “There should be no tax on giving up a life interest in a property unless you are receiving some payment for doing so. If you have been left this interest formally by your late partner, I would be inclined to stay put, but that is just a personal view and not tax advice!”

06:54 PM GMT

How can Catholic priests get consistent and accurate tax advice?

Wayne’s question: “A lot of Catholic priests I know fail to get consistent tax advice from HMRC and others; likewise, tax accountants offer differing opinions. I am told this is because Catholics priests are technically self-employed, plus there are so-called ‘special arrangements’ (of which I am unaware). Is this your experience, and how can Catholic priests get consistent and accurate advice?”

Mike replies: “I believe priests can benefit from the rules where they are required to live in a property to perform their duties and possibly where they are reimbursed for living expenses. Members of Parliament have special rules and certain other professions, but I am not aware of any special rules for Catholic priests. You may be correct about their self-employed status, but I cannot confirm that.”

06:52 PM GMT

If you make a capital gain, but the gain is within your allowance, do you still have to declare the gain?

Daniel has a question on whether to declare a capital gain.

Daniel wants to know: “If you make a capital gain, but the gain is within your allowance, do you still have to declare the gain on SA100?”

Mike answers: “If the total of your capital gains in the year are below the annual CGT allowance they will not create a tax liability, and you will not be required to report them.”

06:47 PM GMT

Should accountants who promote tax avoidance schemes go to gaol?

P.N. questions: “Should accountants who promote tax avoidance schemes go to gaol? It seems like fraud.”

Mike replies: “Like anybody else, if they break the law, accountants must face up to the penalties. Whether that includes a custodial sentence will depend on the facts, but in general, judges expect accountants and lawyers to operate to a higher standard on financial matters than others. The Government has introduced tougher rules on those who promote avoidance schemes, so we may see more prosecutions.”

06:44 PM GMT

Do you pay tax each year or only after three years on interest earned on a three year bond?

Another question from S.C.B. up next.

S.C.B.: “Interest earned on a three year bond. Do you pay tax each year or only after three years?”

Mike answers: “It all depends on how the bond is structured. If the interest is rolled up, you should only pay it when the bond is redeemed.”

06:40 PM GMT

Are there any tax implications of redirecting estate assets such as a property?

Another interesting question, now from Jeremy.

Jeremy asks: “Are there any tax implications of redirecting estate assets such as a property? My father died recently, and my brother may want to redirect his inheritance (in the form of our father’s flat) to his children.”

Here’s what Mike says: “You can enter into a deed of variation, sometimes called a deed of family arrangement, within two years of the death as long as the beneficiaries (all being adults) agree. I arranged this with the estate of my father so that on his death the IHT nil-rate band was used, but the excess transferred to my mother. With the transferable nil-rate band, the calculation requires more thought. You will need to use a solicitor to draft the documents in any event and they will be able to guide them in the relative merits. Contrary to what some commentators have said, this is not aggressive tax avoidance, just taking advantage of the rules, which I hope readers of the Telegraph is entirely acceptable.”

06:35 PM GMT

Can I offset the purchase cost of my ESPP stock against any profit before CGT is charged?

Sim’s question: “I participate in an employee share purchase programme (ESPP), which gives me a small discount on shares purchased. I have taken part for many years and never sold, wanting to keep the stock there as a fund to pay school fees. With CGT now dropping so low, I need to start selling so not to be whacked with a huge tax bill. My question, given the shares are purchased from my income at source - income I’ve already been taxed on - can I offset the purchase cost against any profit before CGT is charged?”

Mike says: “Employee Share Purchase Plans can be qualifying or non-qualifying. If they are qualifying you should not have been charged income tax when you acquired them. On sale, the difference between what you sell them for and what you paid will be a capital gain. If you were charged income tax when you acquired them you are only taxed on the gain made between the selling price and the value of the shares on which you were charged income tax. In short, you are only taxed once on the overall profit.”

06:32 PM GMT

When calculating savings interest, does self assessment add the savings income to your income calculation?

Sam has another question for Mike.

Sam asks: “Another £120,000-£125,000 question. When calculating savings interest, self assessment adds the savings income to your income calculation, thus reducing the tax free allowance, meaning you effectively pay 20 per cent tax on savings, despite being marketed as modest savings having a tax free allowance. Is this correct?”

Mike responds: “Any savings income above the savings allowance (£1,000 for basic rate taxpayers and £500 if higher rate) will be taxed at your marginal tax rate, including the extra 20 per cent (total 60 per cent income tax) if you are caught in the band above £100,000 where personal allowances are reduced. For those on lower incomes there is a £5,000 nil-rate savings band, but sadly you will not be able to benefit from this.”

06:24 PM GMT

I received £4,000 in interest from a bond. Does this mean I have to do a tax return next year?

Now for a question from Alex.

Alex would like to know: “In November 2023, I received £4,000 in interest from a bond. Does this mean I have to do a tax return next year, or will it be reported to HMRC by the bond issuer?”

Mike answers: “HMRC should receive this information automatically. However, you will still need to include it in a self-assessment return if you are required to file one. If you search online ‘do I need to file a self-assessment tax return’ the HMRC guide will let you know.”

06:22 PM GMT

Are there territorial restrictions on the availability of the nil-rate band and RNRB?

Next up, we have a question from Johnson.

Johnson asks: “If the husband who died over 20 years ago and left his nil-rate band untouched was living outside the UK at the time of his death, can the £325,000 unused by the husband and potentially his extra £175,000 still be claimed by the wife’s executors when the wife who now lives in the UK passes (with all assets being inherited by children of the couple living in the UK)? Is it still just a question of a formal claim being made by the wife’s executors, within two years of her death?”

The Telegraph’s tax expert answers: “There are no territorial restrictions on the availability of the nil-rate band and Residence Nil Rate Band (RNRB). In the circumstances you describe, I see no reason why executors for the widow should not benefit from the £325,000 nil-rate band by making a claim within two years of her death. The RNRB from her husband may also be available to the executors by making a claim, but whether it is available and how much will depend on his circumstances at the time, such as whether he owned a property and the value of the property. The HMRC manual at IHTM46040 explains how this works.”

06:17 PM GMT

Is there any tax advantage to paying a less than £3,000 self-assessment bill via tax code, rather than payment?

Samuel asks: “Is there any tax advantage to paying a less than £3,000 self-assessment bill via tax code, rather than payment, especially if you’re in the £100,000-£125,000 tax band?”

Here’s what Mike has to say: “Whether you pay tax directly or through PAYE does not change the amount of tax actually due, just the timing.”

06:13 PM GMT

Is UK tax due if a main residence property is sold while abroad?

A query now related to selling UK property while abroad.

Chris questions: “Is UK tax due if a main residence property is sold abroad. Not registered as non-dom, property owned for 30 years and no UK property owned but likely to buy once overseas property is sold within the next six months.”

Mike responds: “You first need to establish whether you are now a UK resident under the statutory residence test. If you are not a UK resident, the sale of an overseas property would typically not be subject to tax in the UK. If you have already become a UK resident, it would be subject to Capital Gains Tax unless it has qualified throughout your period of ownership as your Principal Private Residence under the usual test.”

06:09 PM GMT

Will I be able to obtain full relief for income tax?

Joe has a question on tax relief on pension contributions.

Joe says: “I’ve read a person is entitled to 100 per cent of earnings or £3,600 per annum, whichever is greater. If I earn £60,000 per year and contribute 10 per cent to a workplace scheme, and elect to fund the difference of what I was taxed on above £50,000 (approx) £6,000, will I receive full relief on that amount?”

Mike responds: “You are correct in saying that tax relief can be claimed on pension contributions up to 100 per cent of earnings or £3,600, so you would be able to make the further pension contributions you mention and obtain full relief for income tax.”

06:05 PM GMT

Is it worth submitting a joint tax return to save my 40 per cent tax?

An interesting one up next.

S.C.B. asks: “I earn £84,000 and my wife earns £38,000. We are both retired. We pay separately. Is it worth submitting a joint tax return to save my 40 per cent tax?”

Mike says: “The rules say that spouses are taxed independently. If you need to submit a tax return, you should continue to do so separately.”

06:00 PM GMT

If I take a salary sacrifice, which figure is used by HMRC to calculate whether I am entitled to child benefit?

Michael now has a question for Mike.

Michael asks: “If I take a salary sacrifice EV, in addition to my salary sacrifice pension, which figure is used by HMRC to calculate whether I am entitled to child benefit, or have to repay any child benefit - my original salary or the figure after the salary sacrifice? Any other considerations?”

Mike responds: “For the high income child benefit tax charge, HMRC work on ‘adjusted net income’ as defined by section 58 ITA 2007. I may need to research a bit further, but my reading of the legislation is that you can take into account salary sacrifice in the calculation. Other views certainly welcome.”

05:57 PM GMT

Is the interest on the loan financed to buy my property eligible for any relief if I start a new buy-to-let business?

Now, we have a tax query from Stephen.

Stephen says: “I had a buy-to-let flat, and then I occupied it myself and the business ended. If I start a new buy-to-let business – is the interest on the loan financed to buy the property eligible for any relief, as it has never been repaid?”

Mike responds: “As you are probably aware, interest paid on loans taken out for the purchase of a buy-to-let property is no longer given as a deduction in calculating the rental profit. Instead, a credit at the 20 per cent basic rate is given through your self-assessment. This will usually give the same as a basic rate deduction, but it can be less depending on your other income.

“If you take out a new loan to buy another property, this should qualify in the same way. However, you say that the loan was not repaid, so you are presumably buying a new property from the proceeds of the old one or other savings. You say that you then occupied the property and the business ceased at this stage, so interest relief will not be available on this continuing loan. Of wider interest, it depends on the circumstances whether this business actually ceased. If you took the proceeds out from the sale into your personal account, relief will not then be given on the existing loan. However, the essential test is whether your loan was taken out to fund a property letting business and continues to do so. For example, had the proceeds of the first property remained for a short time in the business account to fund the next purchase, it is possible that interest relief could continue. It all depends on the facts. The HMRC manual at BIM45690 helpfully explains this.”

05:53 PM GMT

Under what circumstances can I transfer EIS stock to my wife?

Eric now has a question regarding the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS).

Eric wants to know: “Under what circumstances can I transfer Enterprise Investment Scheme stock to my wife?”

Mike answers: “The rules are favourable in this situation, as explained in the HMRC manual below.

“‘VCM16010 - EIS: income tax relief: supplementary and general: transfers between spouses or civil partners (ITA07/S245). No relief is withdrawn where one spouse or civil partner disposes of shares to which relief is attributable to the other at a time when they are living together. Following such a disposal, for the purposes of any subsequent disposal or other event, the shares are treated as if they had always been owned by the spouse or civil partner to whom they have been transferred.’”

05:49 PM GMT

How can I get HMRC to correct their tax calculation?

Next, a reader has a query about their tax and getting a response from HMRC.

Barry asks: “The payment of my pension arrears covering tax years back to 2008 was all paid in 2022/23, but HMRC has treated it all as income in that tax year, taking me into the highest tax bracket even though only £300 relates to 2023/23. My letters to HMRC with supporting evidence go unanswered. How can I get them to respond and correct the calculation?”

Our tax expert replies: “The statutory position is that pensions are taxable on the amount of income accrued (i.e. earned) regardless of when they are paid. You should write again to HMRC directing them to ITEPA 2003 sections 578 (state pensions) and section 571 (occupational pensions). If they have sent you an assessment, you should send in a letter appealing against the assessment, quoting these sections. If HMRC still does not respond, I would be inclined to go to your MP. HMRC are obliged to respond to letters from an MP as a matter of urgency. In my view, that is an important part of the role of your constituency MP.”

05:46 PM GMT

Can we carry forward the loss from selling our second property indefinitely, as you can do on other assets?

First up, a question from reader William.

William explains: “My wife and I were married earlier this year. We both have a property. One property has a gain and one has a loss. It is my understanding that you have two years to nominate which is your primary residence (as you cannot have two). If we nominate the property with the gain as our principal residence, and we end up selling the other property with a loss in two years time, would we be able to carry forward the loss indefinitely as you can do on other assets such as investments?”

Mike answers: “You are correct in saying that you have two years from the date of your marriage to nominate which of the two residences is to be treated as your principal residence for the Principal Private Residence exemption (PPR). You have or will have to nominate the property standing at a profit. Whichever of you is the owner of the property standing at a loss will need to work out the split of the ownership period on a time apportionment basis between that which qualified as the principal residence and the rest. The qualifying period will be when you lived there as your PPR plus the last nine months. The part of the loss attributable to the qualifying PPR period will not qualify for loss relief. The part which was not your PPR will generate an allowable loss that you can set off against other gains of the year or carry forward indefinitely.”

05:30 PM GMT

Q&A is starting in 15 minutes

Hello all. This Q&A will be getting underway in just 15 minutes. Our tax expert, Mike Warburton, is on hand to answer your tax-related questions.

Please leave your questions in the comments section below for our expert to answer – just look for the speech bubble underneath this post.