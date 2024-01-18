From VAT on school fees to capital gains and IHT – the Telegraph tax expert answers your questions

A visual of Mike Warburton, The Telegraph's tax expert, alongside the HMRC logo

From IR35 to capital gains, the Telegraph’s tax expert, Mike Warburton, will be online on Tuesdays at 6pm to answer all the tax questions that have been bothering you.

This week he helped readers tackle the topical issue of how to avoid VAT on school fees if Labour comes to power, and the application of the nil-band rate for inheritance tax that can make such a difference to what you are able pass on to your loved ones.

Find below a highlight of the Q&A. The rest of the questions answered can be found in the comments section below.

And fear not, if you’ve got a question that hasn’t been answered – there’s always next week.

07:18 PM GMT

Thank you for all of your questions

That’s all for today’s Q&A. Thanks to those of you who sent in a question and apologies if you did not get an answer to your question this time. Mike will be back again next Tuesday at the same time to answer more of your questions.

You can follow the week’s most important tax, property, investing and pensions news, analysis and tips by signing up to The Telegraph Money Newsletter.

07:14 PM GMT

What tax percentage will I pay on the capital gain of selling my shares in a business?

Our final question today comes from another Mike – to Mike.

Mike would like to know: “Selling my shares in a business, what tax percentage will I pay on the capital gain?”

Mike answers: “The normal CGT rate on assets other than property is 20 per cent. However, I suspect that you will qualify for Business Asset Disposal Relief, which has rate of 10 per cent up to a lifetime limit of £1m.”

07:14 PM GMT

What are the most effective ways to save on income tax?

A question on income tax from Nicholas: “What are the most effective ways to save on income tax (earnings and interest), for a one job with tax code of 125L – taken as non-changeable – other than via pension contributions?”

Mike says: “There is plenty I could suggest on savings such as Venture Capital Trusts but, apart from pensions, the way to save tax on earnings is very limited.”

Story continues

07:07 PM GMT

What tax liability is there if I cash in my Capital Investment Bonds?

Neal’s question to Mike: “My Capital Investment Bonds have grown since 2013 from £100,500 to about £150,000. What tax liability is there if I cash them in and if I don’t, are they subject to IHT?”

Mike replies: “It depends on what you mean by a bond. Some are simple savings products and others are single premium insurance policies. The tax treatment is different. If it is a single premium policy there are complex rules which apply on whole or partial encashments, which done incorrectly can tax capital invested and withdrawn as income. With this amount you should take advice on what you have invested in. In other cases profit on a savings product will usually be treated as a capital gain. Encashment is not an IHT event.”

07:03 PM GMT

Is the gift allowance up to £3,000 taken from capital?

A question now on gifts, from reader Helen.

Helen asks : “Is the gift allowance up to £3,000 taken from capital? Are the gifts e.g. 21st birthdays, weddings of children in addition to this £3,000? The guidelines say you can also give away as many £250 as you like. This suggests this is in addition to the £3000 allowance. Is this correct?”

Mike replies: “The £250 small gifts exemption is on top of the £3,000 annual IHT allowance. Remember that if you do not use the annual allowance it can be carried forward for one year and couples each have this independently.”

06:58 PM GMT

HMRC started a tax avoidance investigation into me seven years ago and I’ve heard nothing from them for over three years. What can I do?

Paul has this question: “HMRC started a tax avoidance investigation into me seven years ago. I have provided everything they have asked for, but have heard nothing from them for over three years except letters saying they are dealing with it. This is extremely stressful. My tax advisor has previously asked them to let me know how much of anything I owe, but HMRC continues to ignore him. What can I do?’

Mike advises: “That is very unsatisfactory. You have the right to request HMRC to close their inquiry. The problem is that this can result in an estimated assessment that you then have to appeal against. I would be inclined to ask your accountant if they would support you with an appeal.”

06:55 PM GMT

Can I transfer my 401(k) to the UK without being taxed on the whole amount?

Another interesting question now from Elizabeth.

Elizabeth asks: “Is there any way to transfer my 401(k) to the UK without being taxed on the whole amount?”

Mark responds: “I assume you have money saved from earnings in the US under their 401(k) arrangement. However, I would need notice on this one. I looked into a similar question for a reader with an Australian Super arrangement but this required some research. What an interesting question. Sorry I cannot help today.”

06:51 PM GMT

Is there any way to avoid Labour VAT on school fees?

Now for a question regarding Labour’s proposed plans to introduce VAT on private school fees.

Mark wants to know: “Is there any way to avoid Labour VAT on school fees? What if I paid double or triple school fees for this year and the school awards my boy a scholarship at 100 per cent for the next couple of years, would that work? I would thus be invoiced nothing for those future time frames and thus no VAT.”

Mike answers: “Many schools have arrangements for paying fees in advance at a discount. I may be wrong but I anticipate that any new rules introduced by a Labour government will look at when the fees would normally be charged as the time the supply is made. It is very difficult to anticipate new legislation but it would be well worth asking the school what they are proposing on this.”

06:48 PM GMT

How should I declare a payment from an investment on my tax return?

Another reader, Matthew, needs some help with his tax return.

Matthew says: “I have had a payment from an investment I made in a UK film via a distributor called filmchain. How should I declare this on my tax return?”

Mike responds: “I would need to see the details on this Matthew before answering. It could be income , capital or a mixture of both. Filmchain should be able to tell you.”

06:46 PM GMT

How can I minimise or avoid my CGT bill?

Paul would like to know: “I have a SAYE savings contract maturing that is likely to pay out more than the annual ISA allowance (£15 savings, £15,000 profit). How can I minimise/avoid my CGT bill? Can I increase the ISA limit using a flexi ISA?”

Mike says: “I think this is not so much an issue of the ISA allowance as perhaps making pension contributions to get relief, or perhaps I have misunderstood your question.”

06:44 PM GMT

Do I need to complete a tax return?

Mrs Butt wants to know how her tax will be collected.

Mrs Butt would like to know: “I think the interest earned on my savings is likely to exceed the £1,000 allowance at the end of this tax year, and be liable for tax. Do I need to complete a tax return (I don’t normally) or will the tax be collected another way?”

Mike advises: “You may not have to pay tax on the amount over £1,000 if you can take advantage of the £5,000 nil-rate savings band, which will depend on how much of your non-savings income exceeds £12,570. Otherwise, HMRC say that they will be provided with the amount from the banks and building societies and your tax will be worked out in their annual reconciliation. However, you can always write to HMRC and tell them to speed up the process.”

06:37 PM GMT

Can my wife pay her £8,000 per year earning into her SIPP and benefit from a 25 per cent top up?

Drew’s question is: “My wife has a part-time job earning just over £8,000 per year. Can she pay this entire amount into her SIPP and benefit from a 25 per cent top up or is she limited to £2,880 as a non-taxpayer?”

Mike replies: “The amount you can pay into a pension fund and get tax relief is limited to the amount of your earned income or £2,880 (which grosses up to £3,600).”

06:33 PM GMT

If I pay more into my pension can I reduce my income such that it is below £100,000 and avoid this ludicrous marginal rate?

An interesting one now from reader Jill.

Jill asks: “My income exceeds £100,000 meaning that I pay a marginal rate of 63 per cent on that between £100,000 and £125,000. If I pay more into my pension can I reduce my income such that it is below £100,000 and avoid this ludicrous marginal rate? (Are pension contributions deductible from income?)”

Mike : “I agree that the 60 per cent marginal income tax rate is frustrating. Making pension contributions to get below £100,000 is effective. Incidentally, I think the actual rate is 62 per cent with NIC.”

06:28 PM GMT

What is the most income my wife can have without paying tax?

Michael has a question on behalf of his wife.

Michael is wondering: “What is the most income my wife can have without paying tax? She has a state pension of £10,000 per annum and I understand she also qualifies for the extra £5,000 savings tax band. What happens to the £1,000 savings band all basic tax payers get?”

Mike responds: “Your wife will have a personal allowance of £12,570 but her state pension will utilise £10,000 of this. As a basic rate taxpayer, her savings allowance this year is £1,000. The £5,000 nil-rate savings band should be available in addition to this given her circumstances. If her non savings income exceeds £12,570 this will start to reduce the £5,000 nil-rate savings tax band.”

06:25 PM GMT

Can I receive my pension without tax deducted from April 24?

Next up, a question on pensions from Lucy to Mike.

Lucy asks: “I have just retired and have received a BT pension of around £10,000 per year. Is it possible for me to receive the pension without tax deducted from April 24 or do I have to claim the tax back after the end of the tax year?

Mike responds: “The answer depends upon your other income sources. If you have no other income you can ask HMRC to issue a tax code that allows the income to be paid without tax being deducted. However, if you have other income such as a state pension this will probably absorb most of your personal allowance and some tax will be taken off under PAYE.”

06:20 PM GMT

Will selling a house after renting it out still attract CGT?

Next, we have a question from Dino.

Dino would like to know: “If someone owns a house and lives there for six years, but then rents it out to live with their son – will it still attract CGT when selling? They have never owned any other property.”

Mike explains: “The time you lived in the property plus the final nine months in any event will be granted Principle Private Residence relief. You do not need to have a valuation when you ceased to live there. The CGT will be worked out on a time apportionment of the overall gain. The rest will be a gain and taxable subject to the annual exemption available at the time of sale.”

06:16 PM GMT

Does interest from savings accounts count as income for the purposes of IHT?

Derek also wants some advice from Mike. This time, on inheritance tax.

Derek would like to know: “Does interest from savings accounts count as income for the purposes of IHT? I would like to make gifts to my children from my income so I am wondering if I can use interest from savings for these gifts.”

Here’s what Mike has to say: “For the IHT normal expenditure out of income rule, you can take into account interest from savings accounts. It does not matter whether the income is subject to income tax, if the income is from an ISA it will still count. But withdrawals from single premium investment bonds are treated as capital rather than income.”

06:08 PM GMT

As a resident of England do I now have to pay 'normal' tax on my earnings in Sark where I sometimes work?

Next up, a question from Sarah.

Sarah wonders: “I am now past retirement age but I work as a locum GP in various parts of the UK, especially Scotland and the Channel Islands. A few weeks at a time I work on Sark, where there is no income tax payable.

“As a resident of England do I now have to pay ‘normal’ tax on my earnings there?”

Mike responds: “Because you are a UK resident, you are subject to UK income tax on your worldwide income. In many cases there will be double tax relief where tax is paid overseas on the income, but that is not the case here.

06:02 PM GMT

Will my wife inherit the seven year exemption on gifts if I pass away?

Another question for Mike, this time from David.

David asks: “If I die within seven years of making gifts to my children but my wife, who is the sole beneficiary in my will but we have a separate bank and savings accounts, survives beyond the seven years – will my gifts be subject to inheritance tax or will she inherit the seven-year exemption so that it applies to my gifts?

Mike replies: “You are treated separately as far as lifetime gifts are concerned, David. If you do not survive seven years, your gifts will be added back into your estate but IHT will not be due because you are passing all your assets to your wife. She will not inherit the history of your gifts.

05:58 PM GMT

Would having a knee replacement be regarded as ‘normal expenditure’?

An interesting one now from Roger.

Roger’s question: “I’ve been making a payment annually into my great nephew and nieces children’s ISA for the past three years out of my income. My capital has not been affected by these payments. I wondered what the HMRC would regard as ‘normal expenditure’?

“While I can accept that replacing a car every so often would be regarded as normal, I’m considering having a knee replacement (cost about £16,000) and would like to take this out of capital so that I could continue to make my annual payment to my young relatives.”

Mike explains: “It has to be regular and out of income but the amounts can vary a bit. I would expect your knee replacement to be treated as exceptional.”

05:54 PM GMT

I bought a house in 2010 and want to sell it. What will the capital gains tax (CGT) on it be?

Next up, a question from Gary on capital gains tax.

Gary’s question is as follows: “I bought my house in 1996 for £100,000. In June 2010 I went to live with my partner and started to rent it out. Its value in 2010 was about £240,000. I now wish to sell it, and expect it to sell for about £330,000. It is the only property I own.

“I have been told that CGT will be based on the difference between my original purchase price of £100,000 and the selling price of £330,000?! Surely this can’t be right!”

Mike answers: “The gain will be based on the cost of £100,000 but that is not the end of the calculation. Capital gains are time apportioned over the whole period of ownership (with a very few exceptions). The value in 2010 is irrelevant.

“You presumably lived in the property for 14 years as your main residence for 14 years. You will qualify for Private Residence Relief for this 14 year period plus the last nine months of ownership. You will need to do a detailed calculation, but that should only leave about £102,000 after the Private Residence Relief. You will probably have a £6,000 annual CGT exemption available so only about £96,000 should be taxable. The tax rate is 18 per cent to the extent that it falls within basic rate and 28 per cent thereafter. It could be less if you were married or in a civil partnership and transferred a portion under a declaration of trust so that she could use her CGT allowance and possibly lower rate tax band.”

05:45 PM GMT

Can I claim a part of my late husband’s nil-rate band (NRB) inheritance tax free?

Our first question comes from Pauline.

Pauline asks: “My husband died over 20 years ago leaving his nil-rate band untouched. I have recently discovered that a further £175,000 can be claimed inheritance tax free if the main residence is willed to the children. Is this a one off or can both partners make the claim? (Obviously including the deceased partner)”

Mike explains: “The £175,000 residence nil rate band will be given automatically. The £325,000 unused by your husband and potentially his extra £175,000 can be claimed by your executors, but it has to be a formal claim by them within two years of your death.”

05:30 PM GMT

Q&A is starting in 15 minutes

Hello all. This Q&A will be getting underway in just 15 minutes. Our tax expert, Mike Warburton, is on hand to answer your tax-related questions.

Please leave your questions in the comments section below - just look for the speech bubble underneath this post.