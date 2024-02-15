Tax refund seem smaller this year? IRS says taxpayers are getting less money back (so far)

Americans -- on average -- are receiving smaller tax refunds so far in 2024.

The average refund issued through Feb. 2 totaled $1,395, the IRS said in a release. Last year at this time, refunds averaged $1,963.

What does it mean? Maybe nothing. Tax season started later this year: Jan. 29, compared to Jan. 23 in 2023. That means the agency issued only 2.6 million refunds through Feb. 2. Last year at the same time, it had processed nearly 8 million.

The IRS didn’t sound any alarms in its release, reporting “a strong start to filing season 2024, with all systems running well.”

The IRS expects more than 128.7 million individual tax returns by the April 15 deadline. On average, three out of four tax filers reap a refund.

If you’ve filed your return and anticipate a refund, here’s what you can expect:

If you filed electronically and chose direct deposit, your refund will probably be issued within 21 days, the IRS says. If you mailed a paper return, expect to wait four weeks or more.

You can track the progress of your refund through the IRS system with the “Where’s My Refund” tool.

