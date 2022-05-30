Tax Sales Hub Develops Comprehensive Tax Sales Guides and Additional Resources

The company is the #1 source for Ontario tax sales information and education.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / The masterminds behind Tax Sales Hub are taking affirmative action to address the lack of easy-to-understand information about tax sales with their comprehensive and user-friendly guides and resources.

Established in 2019, Tax Sales Hub is a proud Canadian-based company with a mission to fill the gap of an absence of centralized source of tax sales properties across the country. The company works from two angles that both help investors to acquire properties/land way below market value, while also helping municipalities to raise more money for unpaid taxes. Tax Sales Hub does this by manually aggregating tax sales announcements nationwide and by bringing awareness among local real estate investors and communities.

Recently, the company added a wealth of beneficial resources to its site for those seeking information regarding tax sales property information from Canada's only nationwide aggregator. These resources empower tax sales investors with all of the necessary documents and knowledge they need to bid on properties and are even tailored for different provinces.

"By collating guides, forms, and other documents on one website, and in some instances with just one click, our users will save a lot of time, stress, and frustration," says co-founder of Tax Sales Hub, Alexander Kay. "From our site, they can download, print, sign, and send to municipalities with ease. Not only that, but since our resources are carefully developed via our team of tax sales experts, users have confidence in knowing they are receiving legitimate information. We even provide a checklist which allows them to double-check every document and signature before sending."

Just some of the guides and resources published by Tax Sales Hub include:

Tax Sale Property Summary with images

Before Submitting Checklist

Tips for submitting a bid

Printable version of tender envelope with areas to cut

Form7 - Tender to Purchase

Ultimate Guide to Tax Sales in both Ontario, Nova Scotia and other provinces

Extensive blog articles

And much more

In addition to releasing such comprehensive resources, Tax Sales Hub has also published a tax sales results page . The page includes statistics the company's team has been gathering for quite some time and enables users to quickly and efficiently obtain tax sale results from across the nation.

"We couldn't be more pleased with our tax sales results page. Now, users can search by province, municipality, sale type, tender amount, and other details with just a few simple clicks," Kay states. "What's more, users can access this information at no cost, from anywhere in the world - all in just milliseconds."

For more information about Tax Sales Hub, or to learn more about Ontario tax sales, please visit taxsaleshub.ca.

About Tax Sales Hub

Tax Sales Hub first began as a side project in 2019 and initially served only a small private group of investors and friends. The purpose of the website was to simplify the process of hunting down sweet tax sale deals in Ontario and, after approximately one year, the company started to get more attention from the real estate investors' community. Since inception, Tax Sales Hub has added other provinces one by one and, from the beginning of 2022, the company has been serving the entire country to become a rock-solid SaaS company.

