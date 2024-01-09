When is tax season 2024? From tax brackets to tax credits, what you need to know

Millions of Americans have watched their retirement accounts balloon in value in recent years. But if a good chunk of your assets are held in traditional Individual Retirement Accounts or workplace 401(k)-style plans, you eventually will have to pay taxes on the balances. Hence, you're not as wealthy as you might assume.

Flipping the calendar from 2023 to 2024 will bring important changes that could affect your finances.

Some of the changes relate to the upcoming tax return filing season, but others are tied to wages and investments. Here are answers to questions you might be pondering:

Is Arizona's minimum wage going up Jan. 1?

Yes, the state minimum will increase by 50 cents an hour at the start of 2024, taking the new figure to $14.35, ranking among the highest minimums in the nation.

Arizona’s minimum adjusts annually based on inflation — specifically, changes in the national consumer price index. The upcoming increase translates to a boost of 3.7%.

Arizona's minimum wage applies to most workers. Exceptions include part-time babysitting and similar jobs and employment at small businesses reporting less than $500,000 in revenue.

Tax-filing season is drawing near. When does it start?

The Internal Revenue Service hasn’t yet announced when it will start accepting tax returns next year, but it's usually around the last week of January. The start date last year was Jan. 23.

Federal and Arizona state returns for 2023 will be due April 15, except for people who request automatic extensions, granting them another six months. Jan. 16 is the deadline for making your final quarterly estimated tax payment for 2023, if that applies to you.

It's not too early to start getting organized for the coming tax season. You can set up a filing system and start watching for the arrival of key documents such as a Form W-2 from your employer and various types of 1099s from banks and other investment companies.

Incidentally, extensions apply only to the date by which you must submit your tax return. Any taxes that you owe still will be due by April 15.

Is there a new way for Arizonans to file tax returns?

Yes. The IRS early next year is expected to offer a new Direct File program in 12 states, including Arizona, on a pilot basis, with the initiative funded by the federal Inflation Reduction Act legislation.

Many details including eligibility haven't been announced, but the program is expected to apply mainly to those with modest incomes and simple returns. They will have the option to prepare and file their federal returns directly with the IRS, online and at no cost, according to the Coalition for Free and Fair Filing, a network of groups seeking to reduce the costs and hassles of filing for millions of Americans. That could include nearly 1 million Arizonans, the coalition estimates.

These taxpayers also will be able to file their state returns through state-sponsored partner software, according to the coalition. In addition to Arizona, the pilot program will be offered in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming.

Are retirement-account withdrawals now due?

They could be. The IRS recently issued a reminder that many people in their 70s and up could face year-end deadlines for taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from retirement accounts. Current RMD requirements apply to tax-sheltered Individual Retirement Accounts, workplace 401(k)s and similar programs and affect people born before 1951.

RMDs are taxable and are subject to penalties if not taken on time. For individuals born before 1951, RMDs, for the most part, are required for 2023, the IRS said. New for 2023, the age by which investors must begin taking RMDs was raised to age 73, from 72 previously.

RMDs don’t apply to Roth IRAs, at least during an account owner’s lifetime.

Must I now report the sale of used clothes to the IRS?

Probably not, at least for transactions done in 2023. To allay taxpayer confusion, the IRS said it will again delay the new $600 Form 1099-K reporting threshold. That means the reporting rules won’t apply for 2023, as with 2022.

Under the American Rescue Plan legislation, popular payment apps and online marketplaces were supposed to start reporting payments of more than $600 for the sale of goods or services on Forms 1099-K starting in 2022. Previously, the forms and reporting requirements applied only to the sale of goods and services involving more than 200 annual transactions totaling more than $20,000.

But as in 2022, the IRS in November also decided to delay the rules for 2023, when an estimated 44 million 1099-Ks would have been sent to taxpayers, many of whom wouldn’t be expecting one.

The requirements don’t apply to nontaxable personal transactions such as birthday or holiday gifts, sharing the cost of a ride or meal, or paying a family member for a household bill, the IRS noted. But other transactions could trigger a form and a reporting requirement, such as selling used clothing, furniture and other household items.

This complexity in distinguishing between different types of transactions factored into the delay decision. The IRS said it might phase in the requirement in 2024 with a threshold at $5,000 or more.

What's new with the child tax credit?

This is a popular provision for parents, as credits reduce taxes dollar for dollar, as opposed to deductions, which shave taxable income. For this credit, a child must be a U.S. citizen under age 17, have a Social Security number and be claimed as a dependent, according to the IRS. Qualifying children may include foster children or extended family members if they meet other criteria.

For 2023 returns to be filed early next year, the child tax credit could be worth up to $2,000 per kid depending on your household income, according to NerdWallet. Of that, $1,600 — a higher amount than before — could be refundable through the additional child tax credit. With a refundable credit, you get the full amount even if you didn't pay that much in taxes throughout the year.

IRS Publication 17, at irs.gov, provides information on these and other credits, and the agency has an interactive online questionnaire for determining eligibility.

How are tax brackets changing?

Tax brackets are income ranges for which a particular tax rate applies. There are seven federal tax rates for individuals, ranging from 10% to 37%, and the income ranges rise a bit each year with inflation. So does the standard deduction, which will be $13,850 for singles on 2023 returns and $27,700 for married couples filing jointly.

Most people fall into one of the four lowest brackets. On 2023 returns, for singles, the 10% rate applies on taxable income up to $11,000, the 12% rate goes to $44,725 in income, followed by the 22% rate for income up to $95,375, the 24% rate up to $182,100 in income, the 32% rate up to $231,250, the 35% up to $578,125 and the 37% above that.

For married couples filing jointly, the bracket ranges are double the dollar figures shown for singles. For example, the 22% rate for couples applies on income above $89,450 up to $190,750.

IRS Publication 17, on irs.gov, provides more details on brackets and other tax topics.

What about Arizona's tax rate for individuals?

The state adopted a flat 2.5% rate for 2023, replacing two rates of 2.55% and 2.98% that applied in 2022. Arizona now has one of the lowest rates, although nine states don't levy income taxes.

These recent changes are helping to lure more wealthy households here, said Tony Tanner, who monitors state developments closely as portfolio manager of the Aquila Tax-Free Trust of Arizona.

Do stock prices tend to rise in January?

Yes. Investment researchers have noted a tendency for the stock market to rally in January, although that’s not the strongest month of the year and prices don’t rise every year. Anyway, this tendency is known as the “January effect,” and there are several possible explanations for it.

“The practice oftax-loss harvesting — where investors sell losing stocks in December to offset capital gains tax, followed by a rebound in buying during January — has been a significant factor" (in explaining the effect), wrote Matthew Weller, head of market research at Forex.com, in a commentary. “Add to this the injection of year-end bonuses and new investment resolutions, and you have a potent mix fueling early year market activity."

Looking at investment results spanning more than a century, the average January gain has been about 1.5%, trailing only July (with an average rise of around 1.6%), according to Weller.

September is typically the stock market’s weakest month.

