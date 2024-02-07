Tax season creep up on you? Here's our list of the top 100 accounting, tax firms in the US

Here are the top 100 tax and top 100 accounting firms for your company, based on a USA TODAY/Statista survey. Both peers and clients were polled.

As the 2024 tax season shifts into higher gear, it’s time to choose a tax or accounting firm that fits your business’s needs, whether for tax or other financial reasons.

Your choices may seem overwhelming. Small or large firm? What’s their area of expertise?

A large company may have more resources while a small one may provide more personal service, LinkedIn says. And it may be a good idea to pick a company that focuses on your industry. It’s also helpful if the firm is up to date on the latest tax-law changes, says the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA)

To help you sort through the morass, USA Today and Statista for the first time are awarding the titles of “America’s Most Recommended Tax Firms” and “America’s Most Recommended Accounting Firms.”

Last summer, Statista, an independent market research institute and statistics platform, conducted broad surveys of tax and accounting professionals and their clients. Peers were asked for up to 10 tax or accounting firms they would recommend if their company couldn’t take on a client. Clients were asked for up to 10 tax or accounting firms based on their professional experience over the past three years.

The results – the top 100 tax and top 100 accounting firms -- are based on the total number of recommendations from peers and clients.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top accounting firms for tax season: Our top 100 tax, accounting firms