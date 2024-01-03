When is tax season? Details to know before filing your taxes in 2024

It's that time of year when many of us contemplate the looming labors of tax season.

When is the earliest I can file a return? When is the latest? Have the income brackets changed? What about deductions?

Here are answers to questions that pop up in the weeks before tax season begins.

When can I file my taxes for 2023?

Late January. The IRS has not yet set the date to begin accepting 2023 returns.

In 2023, the IRS set Jan. 23 as the official start of tax season, marking the date the agency began accepting 2022 tax returns.

Income tax brackets 2024?

Income tax brackets jumped by 7% for 2023. Income tax is progressive: the more you earn, the more you pay as a percentage of your earnings. Each bracket represents a range of incomes subject to a particular income tax rate. Tax brackets will rise again in 2024.

Here are the 2023 tax brackets:

For individual filers:

37% for incomes over $578,125.

35% for incomes over $231,250.

32% for incomes over $182,100.

24% for incomes over $95,375.

22% for incomes over $44,725.

12% for incomes over $11,000.

10% for income below $11,000.

For married couples filing jointly:

37% for income greater than $693,750.

35% for incomes over $462,500.

32% for incomes over $364,200.

24% for incomes over $190,750.

22% for incomes over $89,450.

12% for incomes over $22,000.

10% for income below $22,000.

When is the tax deadline in 2024?

April 15. Unless April 15 falls on a weekend or holiday. In 2024, it falls on a Monday.

