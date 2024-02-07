Tax season is upon us and refunds are coming. Here's how to get your cash early

Now that the season for filing income-tax returns is in full swing, the topic of refunds can't be far away.

Roughly two in three households will receive a check from Uncle Sam, and for many people, it’s the largest single chunk of change they will get all year. The average refund amount for the 2023 filing season, for 2022 returns, was $3,252.

The refund process is fairly straightforward, yet snags and delays can arise. While you're waiting, it can be a good time to ponder how you should use the money.

How can I check for refunds?

You can do so quickly by checking Where’s My Refund on the Internal Revenue Service website, irs.gov. For this, you will need your Social Security number or taxpayer identification number, along with your filing status and the exact refund amount that you claimed on your return.

Your information should become available about 24 hours after you file an electronic return, the IRS said, or about four weeks after mailing one on paper. The IRS updates the information once a day, usually at night, and advises against checking back too often. Generally, the agency processes tax returns and issues refunds within 21 days, if not less.

The Arizona Department of Revenue also offers a "Where's my refund" feature at aztaxes.gov.

Can a refund amount differ from what I calculated?

Yes. All or part of your refund may be offset or retained to pay outstanding federal or state tax bills, state unemployment-compensation debts, child or spousal support, or other federal debts such as those for student loans, the IRS said. In addition, the refund amount may differ if the IRS changes your return for other reasons, such as a math error.

What types of factors can delay a refund?

Mailed returns take much longer to process. Refunds also might be delayed if a return contains errors or is incomplete, is affected by identity theft or fraud, was highlighted by a bank due to suspicious activity, or claims the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit.

Story continues

By law, the IRS can’t issue refunds on returns claiming either of those two credits before mid-February. The IRS said it expects most refunds on returns tied to either of those credits to be available in taxpayer bank accounts or on their debit cards by Feb. 27. This assumes taxpayers opted for direct deposit and didn’t have other delay issues with their returns. During the last filing season, about nine in 10 of the households receiving refunds opted for direct deposit.

What are some sound ways to use refund money?

Two-thirds of U.S. taxpayers get a refund from the IRS every year and 90% of them get it in a direct deposit. Here's what to expect.

The choices for saving, spending or investing are almost limitless, and your decision can be affected by the size of any refund. But if you face high debt loads, especially on credit cards that now charge average interest rates of around 20%, paying down these balances should be a priority.

Similarly, if you lack much money in savings, consider getting started with one of these accounts. In a recent survey by Bankrate.com, 56% of respondents said they couldn't pay a $1,000 emergency expense using money from savings. In fact, paying down debt and creating an emergency savings account were two of the top three choices (along with creating a budget) in a survey by J.D. Power of consumers with new year financial resolutions in mind.

Other choices include using refund money to start or add to a workplace retirement plan, especially if your employer offers matching funds. You might even use the money for shrewd purchases that you plan to make anyway, such as by installing energy-efficient doors or windows. Certain energy-efficient home improvements can qualify for federal tax credits, possibly putting you on track to add to your refund next year.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

The IRS has a new way to file taxes: AZ is one test state. Here's how it works

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to get your IRS tax refund early