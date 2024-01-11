Tax Talk questions focus on required minimum distribution rules for a regular IRA account

Since I am turning 73 in July, I have several questions about the required minimum distribution (RMD) rules that apply to a regular IRA account. I have 2 different IRA accounts. Question 1: Can I withdraw from one account or do I have to use both proportionally? Question 2: Would it better to withdraw before January 1,2025 for tax purposes? Question 3: Is withdrawal based on the December 31, 2023 balance. — Charles

We begin TAX TALK's 2024 effort with a "hat trick" of questions from Charles. Before we tackle (sorry, we're football fanatics) his queries, we'll provide background information about RMDs. Generally, you must start taking withdrawals from your IRA, SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA and retirement plan accounts when you reach 72 (73 if you reach age 72 after December 31,2022).

The exception is Roth IRAs which typically do not require withdrawals until after the death of the owner. Put differently, no Roth IRA distributions are required during a person's lifetime. However, after a person passes away, his or her beneficiaries must abide by the minimum distribution rules.

Now let's "drop the puck" on Charles' questions.

Question 1: The RMD rules can be met using just one account as long as the mandated amount is withdrawn.

Question 2: Assuming your accounts are growing, you want them to continue to grow. That means taking the withdrawal on or shortly before the final available withdrawal date which in your case is April 1, 2025.

Question 3: Yes. The 2024 RMD is based on the December 31, 2023 account balance. Most likely, each of your January 2024 IRA statements will highlight or draw your attention to the RMD applying to 2024.

Rolling the dice: Tax implications on federal and state income tax returns for a casual gambler

Ken & Klee's Tax Notebook: Many taxpayers eligible forrefundable credits such as the Earned Income Credit or Child Tax credit choose to enlist the assistance of tax preparers and rely on these paid tax professionals to complete and file their returns. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds these folks to make sure they choose a trusted, respected "tax type" for help.

Story continues

TAX TALK will cover the details of local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs in February. Also be aware of the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualificationsdesigned to help taxpayers make a wise choice. This IRS aid is a public directory identifying certain tax professionals. As a searchable, sortable database it includes the name, city, state, and zip code of attorneys, CPAs and enrolled agents.

The IRS also offers several helpful resources on their website which ranges from Who needs to file? to What are electronic filing options? to Check refund status and a plethora of other income tax possibilities and provisions. Go to https://irs.gov/newsroom/get-ready-irs-website-has-helpful-resources-for-taxpayers.

TAX TALK is an outreach service of the Notre Dame-Saint Mary's College Vivian Harrington Gray TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (TAP).

Rick Klee served as the tax director at the University of Notre Dame from 1998 through August 2019. A retired CPA, Klee is a graduate of Notre Dame. You can contact Rick at rklee@nd.edu

Ken Milani, a professor of accountancy at Notre Dame, co-founded the TAP and served as its faculty coordinator for 39 years. Contact Ken at milani.1@nd.edu.

E-mail questions to either.

Ken Milani

Rick Klee

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Tax Talk: Applying RMD rules to a regular IRA account