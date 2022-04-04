U.S. markets closed

Tax Tip - Need to contact the CRA about your business taxes? Here's some guidance on how to get the information you need

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - High call volumes to the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) Business Enquiries Line can result in long wait times to reach a client service representative.

Here are some quick and easy alternatives to finding the information you need (instead of calling).

Check Canada.ca: We're improving the information on our web pages to make it easier for Canadians to find what they need online. This includes services and information for:

Try our suite of digital services: The CRA has a suite of digital services to help you quickly and securely complete transactions online. This suite of services will allow you to:

  • file returns;

  • change information;

  • request information;

  • make payments;

  • view statements;

  • calculate amounts;

  • do registrations, and more.

This is where you'll find popular tools for businesses such as My Business Account and Represent a Client.

Download the Canada Business App: The Canada Business App simplifies access to government services for small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. Designed with business owners in mind, the app puts government programs and services at your fingertips. Canada Business App provides easy navigation to government programs and services; provides recommendations that are tailored to your business; provides easy access to COVID-19 support and other programs and services, and more. Download it now on the App Store or Google Play.

If you still need to call us

For information or transactions that cannot be performed online or if you have account specific questions about your business, call our Business Enquiries line at: 1-800-959-5525.

Our phone lines are open:

  • Monday to Friday: 8 am - 8 pm (local time)

  • Saturday: 9 am to 5 pm (local time)

For more information about our hours of service, visit Contact the Canada Revenue Agency.

To protect account security, you will be asked a number of questions to validate your identity, please have the following information ready:

  • Business number

  • Business name

  • Business address

  • Open business account or an assessed return, notice of assessment, reassessment, or other tax documents

Contacting us on someone else's behalf

Only authorized representatives are able to call on someone else's behalf. Representatives are individuals you authorize to help manage your business' tax information. It's important to know who your representatives are and what information they have access to. You can remove representatives that are not current by using My Business Account.

Authorized representatives can do one or more of the following:

  • Access your personal tax information, tax assessment or reassessment

  • Get information about your business tax accounts

  • Update some of your business number and program account information

  • Access or update your non-resident tax account information

  • Access or update trust account information

  • Verify their authorization by referring to their Client List in Represent a Client (not applicable for non-resident accounts or trust accounts)

To learn more, go to New: Confirm a representative using My Account or My Business Account.

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c3927.html

