U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,488.82
    +32.58 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,530.86
    +172.36 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,047.81
    +125.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.52
    +9.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.25
    -2.68 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.30
    +28.00 (+1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.76 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3300
    +0.0090 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1630
    +1.0500 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,995.60
    +1,312.09 (+3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.95
    +29.00 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.94
    +14.31 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Tax Tip - Did you buy, build, sell or renovate a home in 2021? Here's what you need to know

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - If you bought, built, sold or renovated a home in 2021, we're here to help you with your tax affairs. Here are some helpful tips and information to get you ready for this tax-filing season.

Claim $5,000 on your tax return: The home buyers' amount (line 31270) is available if:

  • you (or your spouse or common-law partner) acquired a qualifying home in 2021; and

  • you did not live in another home that you or your spouse or common-law partner owned in the current year or any of the previous four years.

You and your spouse or common-law partner (or another individual you acquired the qualifying home with) can split the claim, but the combined total cannot be more than $5,000. When more than one person is entitled to the amount (for example when two people jointly buy a home), the total of all amounts claimed cannot be more than $5,000. Claiming this amount can result in a non–refundable tax credit of up to $750.

If you are eligible for the disability tax credit (DTC) or are purchasing the home for the benefit of a related person with a disability, the limitation mentioned in the second bullet above does not apply. The purchase must be made to allow the person with the disability to live in a home that is more accessible, more mobile or functional, or better suited to their needs.

Claim the GST/HST new housing rebate: You may be able to claim a rebate for some of the GST/HST you paid to:

  • buy a newly built house (building and land) from a builder to use as your primary place of residence;

  • build a new house to use as your primary place of residence;

  • substantially renovate a house to use as your primary place of residence.

Please note that as a purchaser, you should ensure that you have not already been credited the new housing rebate by your builder as part of your Purchase and Sale Agreement.

Claim home accessibility expenses: You may be able to claim eligible renovation expenses. The renovations must have been made to allow a qualifying individual to gain access to, or to be mobile or functional within the home or, to reduce the risk of harm to the qualifying individual within the home or when accessing the home. You can claim these expenses if one of the following applies:

  • you are a qualifying individual, meaning you are 65 years of age or older at the end of 2021 or, you are eligible for the DTC;

  • you are an eligible individual that can claim certain tax credits for a qualifying individual.

If you plan to buy or build a home, you may be able to:

Withdraw up to $35,000 from your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP): You may be able to use the Home Buyers' Plan (HBP) if:

  • you're a first-time home buyer (not required in certain cases – see below); and

  • you will use the home as your principal place of residence within one year of buying or building it.

This plan lets you take money out of your RRSP to buy or build a home for yourself. You have up to 15 years to repay the total amount to your RRSP. Any amount that is not repaid will be added to your income in the year that it is due.

If you are eligible for the DTC, you do not have to be a first-time home buyer to use the HBP. This also applies if you are helping a relative who is eligible for the DTC to buy or build a home. The purchase or construction must be done to allow a person with a disability to live in a home that is more accessible or better suits their needs.

You might also be able to use the HBP following a breakdown of a marriage or common-law partnership where you might not otherwise qualify as a first-time home buyer.

Selling a property

If you sold a property in 2021, you need to:

Report the sale: If you sell a property—even if it is your principal residence—you have to report the sale on your income tax and benefit return for the year you sold the property. How you report depends on what type of property you sell.

Designate the property (if applicable): If you sell your principal residence or are deemed to have disposed of it, you do not usually have to pay tax on any gain from the sale. This is because of the principal residence exemption. Starting with the 2016 tax year, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) allows the principal residence exemption only if you report the disposition and designation of the qualifying property as your principal residence on your income tax and benefit return.

If you didn't report the sale and designation of your principal residence in these years, you need to change your return and file a late designation for the related year as soon as possible. The CRA will be able to accept a late designation in certain circumstances, but a penalty may apply.

If you sold a property that was not your principal residence (such as a rental property or a property that you flipped) or was not your principal residence for every year that you owned it, you need to:

Report the gain or profit you made: Your intention matters when you buy a property. You may owe tax on any resulting gain or profit if:

  • you bought a property mainly to sell it or rent it out; or

  • it was a secondary property and not your principal residence.

For information on reporting real estate income go to our report your real estate income web page.

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c5832.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • China Is Quietly Taking Cheap Russian Crude as India Buys More

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil refiners are discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude as the nation’s supply continues to seep into the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashUnlike India’s state-r

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Better Buy: Walgreens vs. CVS Health

    Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These incredible companies are hanging out in Wall Street's bargain bin for all the wrong reasons.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Should You Buy These 3 Stocks While They're Down?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) are all down around 20% year to date. Home Depot has been demonstrating outstanding growth over the past two years, coinciding with lockdowns and a focus on the home. While much of that is over, and shoppers are spending on other products, Home Depot has continued to post increased sales and income.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

    This would be a mistake as the stock market is a wonderful tool to build long-term wealth. Investing $2,000 equally -- as part of a well-diversified portfolio -- among Block (NYSE: SQ), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is likely to be a smart move. Formerly known as Square, Block is a leader in the digital-payments space that had a stellar 2021 performance.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F