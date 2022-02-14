U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.62
    -9.02 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,514.73
    -223.33 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,908.31
    +117.16 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.95
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.84
    +0.74 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    +23.80 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.47 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0100
    +0.0550 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,747.73
    +421.69 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.33
    +20.12 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.89
    -140.13 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Tax Tip - Home office expenses for employees - What you need to know for the 2022 tax-filing season

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Due to ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Canadians are still working from home. That's why the Government of Canada is extending the temporary flat rate method so that Canadians will continue to have a simpler way to deduct home office expenses for the 2021 tax year.

With the temporary flat rate method, eligible employees can claim a deduction of $2 for each day worked at home in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum amount employees may claim using this method has been increased to $500 (it was $400 in the 2020 tax year) for the maximum of 250 working days (200 days in the 2020 tax year).

The eligibility criteria for the temporary flat rate and detailed methods remains the same for the 2021 tax year.

Employees who were not required to work from home in 2021, but who worked from home because their employer gave them the choice to do so, are still considered to have worked from home due to COVID-19.

As a quick refresher, here are some examples of what qualifies as a work day using the temporary flat rate method:

Days that can be counted as a work day:

  • Days you worked full-time hours from home

  • Days you worked part-time hours from home

Days that cannot be counted as a work day:

  • Days off

  • Vacation days

  • Sick leave days

  • Other leave or absence

  • Weekends and statutory holidays that you did not work

Using the detailed method?

The detailed method, which remains unchanged for the 2021 tax year, allows an employee who meets the eligibility criteria to claim the employment portion of the actual amount of eligible home office expenses they paid.

For eligible employees who are only claiming home office expenses, Forms T2200S and T777S will again be used for the 2021 tax year. These forms have been updated for 2021 and were made available to Canadians on January 18, 2022, along with other T1 related forms. Eligible employees who are claiming home office and other employment expenses in 2021 should visit "How to claim – Home office expenses for employees for information about which forms to fill out, and for more information on home office expenses for employees.

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c1289.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We live 5 minutes from our in-laws who have a larger home’: I want to swap houses. Would that come with any tax implications?

    'We will be looking for more space around the same time that they will need a single-level, smaller property.'

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • Stimulus Update: These 4 Groups Are Still Eligible in 2022

    With the country now in its second stimulus-free month, it's looking less and less likely that there will ever be an extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit. It's all but certain that there won't...

  • Major Tax Changes for 2022 You Need To Know

    The old saying that nothing is certain except death and taxes is only partly true. Yes, you can certainly expect to pay taxes in 2022, but you may not see the same kind of tax return thanks to a...

  • Tame Your Taxes: Taxpayers frustrated by IRS problems

    In this article we will document numerous dubious practices at the IRS. The solutions should be obvious.

  • With TurboTax Out, Where Else Can You File Taxes for Free?

    In July 2021, TurboTax announced it would no longer participate in the IRS' Free File program. That's big news because the Free File program helps millions of low- and middle-income Americans file...

  • Everything You Need To Know for Tax Season If This Is Your First Year With a Side Gig

    If this is your first year with a side gig, you might not be familiar with how to file your taxes. Even if you've handled your own taxes before as an employee, there are lots of different facets to...

  • Tax Talk: Estimated tax payment sent via mail causes a David vs. Goliath situation

    Reader's first installment estimated tax payment has not been processed. Ken and Klee suggest how the problem should be handled.

  • Should You Worry About a Tax Audit?

    In 2020, only 0.2% of all tax returns were audited, reports Jackson Hewitt. You may have seen a tax audit play out on TV or in a movie, and it goes something like this: A scary IRS agent shows up at the door and starts ransacking an office to expose fraud, while yelling and threatening jail time. In reality, your chances of meeting an actual IRS agent for an audit are slim.

  • 3 Benefits of Filing Taxes Early

    There are certain tasks Americans are known to procrastinate on, and filing taxes is one of them. It takes the IRS about three weeks to process refunds for tax returns filed electronically. The sooner you submit your tax return, the sooner you might get your money.

  • Stimulus Update: 6 Ways the Advance Child Tax Credit Could Affect Your 2021 Tax Refund

    One positive was that the federal government sent monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments to families over the last six months of 2021. To receive Child Tax Credit payments, your child had to be 17 or younger on Dec. 31, 2021. Let's say you qualified for full Child Tax Credit payments based on your 2020 tax return, but 2021 was an outstanding year for you financially and you earned too much money to qualify for the full amount.

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • Reasons You Might Not Get a Tax Refund This Year

    The year 2020 was historically bizarre (to put it kindly), but 2021 wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Sure, the U.S economy partly rebounded from the initial blows of the pandemic; and, for a precious...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • ‘I was treated unfairly by everyone’: Student loan lawsuit claims government and collectors cost borrowers tax refunds and Social Security checks

    By pushing borrowers into a process known as rehabilitation, borrowers were put in a precarious financial situation that could have easily been avoided, suit says.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Missing Earnings Amid 'Frenzied' Competition?

    Penn missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates but topped revenue projections amid tough competition. Is PENN stock a buy?

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon and U.S. allies.

  • Nio stock falls after downbeat China auto sales data, Tesla shares also take a hit

    Share of China-based electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. sank 3.5% in premarket trading Monday, after data showing that China's car sales fell for the eighth straight month in January. the China Passenger Car Association said January retail sales of passenger cars declined 4.4% from a year ago, and said sales are expected to remain sluggish in February, as COVID-19 outbreaks and a slowing economy weigh on demand. Among other China-based EV makers, shares of Xpeng Inc. fell 2.4% and Li Auto Inc. drop

  • If you thought the Coinbase Super Bowl commercial was confusing, check out the crypto exchange’s entry into tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Intel's Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

    Intel Corp's Mobileye unit plans to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the United States in 2024, in a bid to scale up its automated driving system beyond taxis and delivery vehicles, executives told Reuters. Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal. The vehicles will be operated in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less, Hinrich Woebcken, advisory board member for Beep, a mobility service provider, said.