U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.27
    -52.85 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,410.35
    -230.83 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,880.21
    -323.96 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.70
    -39.34 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.18
    +0.22 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.80
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6070
    +0.0510 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8500
    +0.2600 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,098.75
    -1,954.43 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.36
    -29.99 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.58
    -72.14 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Tax Tip - Important reminder for businesses filing SR&ED claims

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has observed a recent increase in Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) claims containing false and/or fraudulent information. While the vast majority of claims filed for SR&ED tax incentives are compliant with filing requirements, the CRA is reminding you to make sure the information provided in your claim, including information submitted on your behalf by a representative, is valid.

What is SR&ED?

The SR&ED Tax Incentive Program is the largest Government of Canada program supporting research and development in Canada, providing more than $3 billion in tax incentives to over 16,000 businesses annually. Depending on the size and type of business, SR&ED tax credits can be used in three ways:

  • A non-refundable investment tax credit (ITC) that can be used to reduce taxes owing in the year;

  • The remaining portion of a non-refundable ITC (after tax payable is reduced to $0 for the tax year) can be used in any of the three prior years to recover taxes paid, or it can be used to reduce tax owing in the future 20 tax years;

  • A refundable ITC that can fund some of the cost of R&D expenditures.

We are here to help you with your SR&ED claim

The CRA is committed to making it easier for eligible businesses to claim SR&ED tax incentives. Whether you are a new or returning claimant, a large or a small business, we can help you determine if your work is eligible. Use our Self-Assessment and Learning Tool to find out, up-front, whether your work is likely to qualify for SR&ED tax credits and to calculate your potential SR&ED claim amount. You can also request a free telephone consultation with a SR&ED specialist if you have questions about whether your work is eligible or how to submit a claim.

Before you submit your claim:

  • Review all the information you are sending to the CRA, including information being submitted by a third party representative on your behalf. You are responsible for any mistakes, omissions, or false information in the claim, including information your representative submits.

  • Verify that all the required supporting documents are included with your claim.

Submitting false information may have serious consequences

If you apply for the SR&ED Tax Incentive Program using false and/or fraudulent information, you will have to repay the amount to which you were not entitled and you may face serious consequences, including interest and penalties. Third parties who knowingly file false or overstated SR&ED claims on your behalf can have civil penalties imposed on them.

Remember: It's your responsibility to verify the information being submitted on your behalf and to keep documentation to support any claim you make.

If you suspect someone of providing false or fraudulent information to the CRA, you can report it online at canada.ca/taxes-leads or by calling the National Leads Centre at 1-866-809-6841. The CRA will take steps to protect your identity or you can provide information anonymously.

Contact us if you have any questions or need assistance. We are here to help!

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c0564.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • Tesla stock under pressure after Elon Musk becomes Twitter activist investor

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk refiling his Twitter disclosure to show that he is an active investor.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • Rivian reports Q1 electric vehicle production, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    "Undervalued" and "electric vehicle makers" are terms that typically don't belong in the same sentence. While it speaks to the fear that vehicle sales will be even lower than last year, it also offers promise.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Short-seller Spruce Point Capital rips Stryker in new attack, says stock could crash up to 70%

    Short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management has launched a new attack on medical device outfit Stryker.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • Here comes a stock market correction: strategist

    Why this top strategist is concerned about a stock market correction coming within months.

  • Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Bet Could Be About to Pay Off Big Time

    Less than a month after finalizing the purchase of Trillium, Pfizer announced plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Pfizer had especially great expectations for Arena's crown jewel, etrasimod. When the acquisition was announced, Arena was already evaluating the experimental oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in a couple of phase 3 studies targeting ulcerative colitis.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as investors digest hawkish Fed remarks, eye more sanctions

    U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday morning as investors eyed more Western sanctions against Russia and digested hawkish remarks from key monetary policymakers.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • ‘Going to college ruined my life.’ I have $85K in student loan debt for my ‘useless degree’ but only make $16 per hour. How can I cope?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.