Tax Tip - Making changes to your business? The Canada Revenue Agency is here to help!

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) understands that many businesses are going through changes as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are available, year round, to help small and medium businesses with their unique needs. As you go through business changes, you may face different requirements as you manage your tax affairs. We are here to help.

Make updates online

Visit the Changes to your business and Canada Revenue Agency program accounts page to get the information you need for your next steps when your business is going through changes. You can easily make some business changes online through My Business Account, a service that will protect your information as it is more secure.

Here are some updates you can make online:

Save time when updating your business changes by signing up for My Business Account.

Getting back to business

As Canada continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are resuming operations. When you resume your business operations, depending on your situation, you may need to contact us:

  • When you decide to re-open a business account, including a payroll or GST/HST account, and the legal entity has not changed – all you need to do is ask by calling us at 1-800-959-5525 (note that you may be asked to provide additional information to confirm your identity if you phone in.)

  • If the legal entity has changed – we consider you to be a new business and you will need to register for a new business number and new program accounts.

  • If you dissolved a corporation and would like to re-open a Corporate Income Tax account – you must send articles of revival to your tax services office. To find your office go to Tax services office and tax centres. Reviving a corporation is not a change in the legal entity.

Other changes the CRA needs to know about

The CRA gets thousands of questions each year from businesses looking for help as they change. Our Changes to your business and Canada Revenue Agency program accounts page will give you information on what the CRA needs in many common situations, such as:

  • Administrative changes - Among other things, you have to contact the CRA if you want to change your fiscal year-end, the name or address of your business or the business activity you're engaged in. You'll also have to inform the CRA whenever one of the owners, partners or directors of your business changes. You can also contact us to update your phone number and email address.

  • Growing your business – Information is available on the tax implications of buying a business, opening more branches, locations and divisions; bringing personal assets into your business; adding CRA program accounts to your business number, and more.

  • Changes to business operations – Find out what the CRA needs if you are looking to temporarily stop business operations or sell your business, close CRA program accounts; file for bankruptcy or enter into receivership; if there has been a retirement or death of business owner or partner, and more.

Liaison Officer service

The CRA offers a free Liaison Officer service to owners of small businesses and self-employed individuals to help them understand their business tax obligations. The CRA has many products and services tailored for these businesses. Our Liaison Officers are available year round to guide you through these over the phone and/or through videoconference. The information you choose to discuss with a Liaison Officer will not be shared with other areas of the CRA, or anyone else.

You can request a visit from a Liaison Officer using our online request form.

Stay connected

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Shopify Makes a Key Move to Compete With Amazon, Walmart

    Amazon and Walmart are locked in a two-way race, but Shopify is making moves to insert itself into the e-retail discussion.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkr

  • U.S. eliminates human controls requirement for fully automated vehicles

    U.S. regulators on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. Automakers and tech companies have faced significant hurdles to deploying automated driving system (ADS) vehicles without human controls because of safety standards written decades ago that assume people are in control. Last month, General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise petitioned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Goldman Sachs sees the risk of US entering a recession

    A recession may be taking form off in the distance, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Disney Stock: Why It's a Buy Now

    Real Money investment experts say if Walt Disney Co. can avoid one thing, its next biggest attraction will be 'Profitland.'

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarBack then, many factories a

  • Toyota to cut quarterly production to ease strain on beleaguered suppliers

    Toyota Motor Corp will scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June, it said on Friday, to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts. The move by Japan's largest automaker is the latest to spotlight the supply-chain difficulties hobbling the global auto industry as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Toyota plans to reduce domestic production by about 20% in April, about 10% in May and about 5% in June from an earlier production plan, a spokesperson said.

  • Google, IBM, Meta join initiative to offer digital skills training

    Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream President Kerry Murphy Healey joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss launching the American Dream Academy with Coursera to&nbsp; offer digital skills certificates through companies like Google, IBM, and Meta.

  • California gas jumps 13 cents overnight. There's no telling when prices will drop

    California has the most expensive gas in the nation at an average of $5.57 a gallon. Will prices ever stop rising?

  • Lawmakers Blast Wall Street Regulator’s Response to Wells Fargo Arbitration Case

    Finra CEO Robert Cook failed to answer key questions about the regulator’s conduct, according to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Katie Porter.

  • This Tiny Blockchain Startup’s Tangle With SEC Could End Up as Landmark Case

    LBRY says its token sales, dating back to 2016, "do not resemble securities," but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claim that they do provides a test case that might set a bigger precedent than even Ripple's.

  • Tesla Set the Model for Selling EVs; Ford, VW and Others Want to Follow

    Executives at traditional car makers view the pivot to electric vehicles as a chance to modernize the way vehicles are priced and sold—and that has dealers worried.