U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.45
    +7.58 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,565.03
    +4.43 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,915.46
    +55.35 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.00
    -3.74 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.55
    +0.88 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.60
    +18.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.47 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    +0.0084 (+0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5430
    -0.0630 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0075 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8420
    -0.6180 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,488.67
    +437.22 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.16
    +3.22 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed raises rates 0.25% amid banking crisis

Tax Tip - Are you a peer-to-peer seller? Here's what you need to know

CNW Group
·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

What is a peer-to-peer sale?

A peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction involves the selling of goods from one person or party directly to another. You may be taking part in P2P selling if you are connecting with buyers through digital platforms like websites, online marketplaces or mobile applications (such as Etsy, eBay or Amazon).

Income tax implications

As a resident of Canada, you must report your income from all sources on your income tax return. This includes any income you earn inside and outside of Canada, whether through P2P or other transactions. If you paid foreign income tax, you could be eligible for a tax credit.

P2P sellers who are not resident in Canada are subject to Canadian income tax on most Canadian-sourced income paid or credited to them during the year unless all or part of that income is exempt under a tax treaty. More information on non-residents is available at Non-Residents and Income Tax.

It is important to maintain proper books and records, including:

  • a list of all earnings from P2P sales

  • details about when, how and where your sales were made

  • details of the business expenses you incurred for these sales, supported by invoices, receipts, or vouchers

This applies to the sales you make to buyers in Canada and other countries. Keeping records of all your purchases will ensure you can support the expenses you claim on your tax return. To learn what qualifies as an eligible business expense, go to business expenses.

GST/HST implications

If your online activities are not a personal endeavour, and your total taxable supplies are more than $30,000 over four calendar quarters you have to register for, collect and pay to the Canada Revenue Agency the goods and services tax / harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) for taxable supplies of goods and services that you make. You can get more details on GST/HST registration requirements at find out if you must register for a GST/HST account.

How to correct your tax affairs

If you did not report your income from P2P sales, you may have to pay penalties and interest in addition to the tax on the unreported income. By correcting your tax affairs voluntarily, you may avoid or reduce penalties and interest.

To correct your tax affairs (including corrections to GST/HST returns) and report income that you did not report in previous years, you may:

More information

You can find more information on this topic at taxes and the platform economy.

New rules regarding e-commerce services provided by non-residents in Canada came into effect on July 1, 2021. More information is available at GST/HST for digital economy businesses.

Contacts 
Media Relations 
Canada Revenue Agency 
613-948-8366 
cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c3486.html

Recommended Stories

  • How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends?

    Dividends are payments that some companies make to shareholders to reward them for investing in them. Dividends can provide regular, predictable income to investors who also preserve the chance of profiting from price appreciation. Dividends can qualify for advantageous capital … Continue reading → The post How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are My Medicare Premiums Tax Deductible?

    If you're nearing the age for Medicare eligibility, there are some things you should know about Medicare. One of those things is whether Medicare premiums are tax-deductible. You want to ensure you file your taxes correctly, but you also want … Continue reading → The post Are Medicare Premiums Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Medical Properties (MPW): Should You Buy?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Medical Properties (MPW) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on Two U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor indicates that more than 60% of Comerica and U.S. Bancorp deposits are uninsured.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • The Fed Has Overseen a Remarkable Transfer of Wealth From Bondholders to Taxpayers

    The same dynamics that have left some banks reeling have handed taxpayers a windfall. The Fed will have to navigate them, David Beckworth writes.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 5.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • First Republic could rally if FDIC insures deposits -analyst

    As beleaguered First Republic Bank considers its options, analysts at Morgan Stanley say there is a "bull case" for the stock if regulators insure customer deposits until the banking crisis ends. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among the banks that have been speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares, which were down 4.4% at $15.08 on Wednesday afternoon in New York.

  • Bitcoin Approaches $29,000 as Traders Bet on ‘Monster’ Fed Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin approached $29,000 for the first time since June as Federal Reserve officials meet to decide whether to paused their series of interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealThe largest digit

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • The bank collapses triggered by SVB have uncanny parallels to the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s

    “The arithmetic behind it was timeless," George Ball of Sanders Morris Harris told Fortune.

  • Is Trending Stock Bank of America Corporation (BAC) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Bank of America (BAC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Harley Davidson Got Crushed as Bank Stocks Slid. Now It’s ‘Too Inexpensive.’

    The stock was trading at 7.9 times its fiscal 2023 earnings on Tuesday versus its historical five-year average of 10.7, data on FactSet shows.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Strength Seen in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Can Its 9.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.