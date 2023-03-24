U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.89
    +3.17 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,118.80
    +13.55 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,760.85
    -26.55 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.23
    +1.94 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.32
    -0.64 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.90
    -13.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3730
    -0.0330 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6710
    -0.1180 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,650.67
    -688.67 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.18
    -16.20 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Tax Tip - Get tax help from a volunteer at a free tax clinic!

CNW Group
·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - It's important to do your taxes on time to make sure you get all the benefits and credits you're entitled to. If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, you could be eligible for free help. Volunteers from the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program may be able to complete your income tax and benefit return for you – for free!

Free tax clinics are hosted by community organizations across Canada with the help of dedicated volunteers. Whether you want to visit a clinic in person, or prefer to get tax help from the comfort of home, there are many ways to connect with a volunteer. Help is available in person, by videoconference, by phone, or through a drop-off service. Most clinics are offered between March and April, but some stay open year-round.

Our online directory can help you find a tax clinic that works for you. If you don't see any clinics listed in your area, make sure to check back – new clinics are added often! You can also find a clinic using the free MyCRA web app, just select "Help with my taxes."

If you live in Quebec, tax clinics are offered through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program, in partnership with Revenu Québec.

Want to help others do their taxes?

If your community organization would like to host a free tax clinic, or if you'd like to volunteer, go to canada.ca/taxes-volunteer to learn more.

To become a participating community organization or volunteer in Quebec, go to revenuquebec.ca/volunteers.

Contacts
Media Relations
Canada Revenue Agency
613-948-8366
cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c0121.html

Recommended Stories

  • Americans are leaving their homes behind to search for a better life — these are the top 5 states being abandoned

    It’s a tradition that stretches back to the 19th century — with pioneers headed west in search of gold and silver.

  • Are You Rich? Biden Might Double Your Capital Gains Taxes

    While social issues have dominated news coverage recently, one of the most contentious and important issues in Washington never changes - tax policy. One of former President Donald Trump's biggest victories was his 2017 tax plan that drastically reduced taxes … Continue reading → The post Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ sees ‘Bermuda Triangle’ of risks for economy and warns of a 2008-like crisis

    “We avoided the debt crisis a couple of times...but now the game is over," economist Nouriel Roubini said in a new interview.

  • Banks Are Borrowing at Financial Crisis Levels. What It Means.

    Banks continued to borrow from the Federal Reserve at historic levels approaching the 2008-2009 financial crisis in the past week. Banks also borrowed $53.7 billion under the Bank Term Funding Program, the freshly created lending program by the Fed to offer more cash at generous terms. The heavy borrowing underscores how banks have been bracing themselves for potential runs on deposits in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapses.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Markets to Fed: Cut Rates Before Bank Crisis Triggers U.S. Recession

    Regional lenders are crucial for U.S. economic growth and markets want Fed support before the bank crisis triggers a near-term recession.

  • Tesla Model 3 Could Lose EV Credit, Report Says. Confusion Around the Tax Break Continues.

    Car companies loved it when the U.S. government rolled out its $7,500 tax credit for people who buy electric vehicles. On Thursday, EV news outlet Electrek, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) expects its lowest-priced Model 3 sedan will lose eligibility for the full $7,500 tax credit, because the car uses LFP batteries sourced from China. Tesla and the Internal Revenue Service, the government agency responsible for implementing the tax credit, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Deutsche Bank slumps amid fresh banking crisis fears - latest updates

    Deutsche Bank shares have plunged helping to send the FTSE 100 tumbling amid concerns about the European banking sector.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Volcker Slayed Inflation. Bernanke Saved the Banks. Can Powell Do Both?

    (Bloomberg) -- History remembers Paul Volcker as the slayer of inflation, and Ben Bernanke as the crisis firefighter. Jerome Powell is in danger of having to play both roles at once — or, what may be worse, to choose between them.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russ

  • The Murky Business Behind Britain’s Rampant Food Price Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Fed up with life as a truck driver, Ermek reckoned it was worth paying about $2,000 in travel and visa fees for a job on a farm in the UK. What the 26-year-old from Kyrgyzstan didn’t expect was to be picked up at the airport, dropped in the English countryside after midnight and then given three days to master strawberry picking. He was fired after a month. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Pri

  • Crypto Taxes 2023: Here's What You Need to Know if You're in the U.S.

    The IRS is famously vague about crypto tax rules, but still aggressive when taxpayers guess wrong on anything from capital gains on thousands of transactions to funds frozen on FTX.

  • EU leaders play down bank risks as economy weakens

    European Union leaders Friday played down the risk of a banking crisis developing from recent global financial turbulence and hitting the economy even harder than the energy crunch tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine. After a meeting in Brussels, the EU government heads said lenders in Europe are generally in sound health and in a position to weather a combination of rising interest rates and slowing economic growth. “The banking system is stable in Europe,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters after the summit.

  • Fed Hikes Rates Despite Ongoing Banking Crisis, Cites High Inflation Risk

    The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the ninth consecutive policy meeting Wednesday, defying calls for a pause in tightening amid the ongoing U.S. banking crisis, adding that "additional policy firming" could still be needed in order to tame elevated inflation. The Fed's new "Summary of Economic Projections" meanwhile, held to its forecast of a terminal Fed Funds rate of just over 5.1%, suggesting at least one more rate hike, even as officials indicated faster inflation estimates than in the December report. "The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Fed statement said.

  • The sure-footed Fed of the past year now in doubt about next policy move

    For the first time in a year the Federal Reserve has left its next policy step in doubt as officials weigh the risks of continued high inflation against a possibly looming U.S. credit crunch that could slow the economy in sharp and potentially unexpected ways. Walking a narrow line that could leave financial markets both unsettled and guessing about what's next, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference that U.S. central bankers will themselves be in the dark until more is known about how banks might change lending in response to the failure of two regional firms caught out by unexpected deposit runs. The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, the ninth straight policy meeting that ended with a rise in borrowing costs since the current tightening cycle began in March 2022.

  • Yellen says US banks shoring up liquidity to guard against runs

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that banks across the United States are worried about contagion and have been shoring up liquidity to protect themselves from runs prompted by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Yellen told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that over the past two weeks, many mid-sized banks expressed "great concern" to the Treasury about their uninsured deposits. "Many of these banks felt very skittish about their potential to suffer runs as well," Yellen said.

  • What if NFTs Are Taxed as Collectibles?

    The IRS issued a notice Tuesday requesting public comments on the taxation of NFTs, digital assets that can be particularly tricky to square with existing tax codes.

  • U.S. Economy Not Yet "Bikini Ready"

    There may be room to maneuver and slim down further now that we're seeing real economic consequence over time.

  • How much is the Child Tax Credit for 2023? Here's what you need to know about qualifying.

    The maximum tax credit per qualifying child is $2,000 for children five and under – or $3,000 for children six through 17 years old.

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates 0.25% to highest since 2007 amid bank crisis

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.25% on Wednesday as the central bank works to bring down elevated inflation while also grappling with the fallout from a global banking crisis and resulting market shocks.