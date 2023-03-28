U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,684.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,809.25
    +20.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.80
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.30
    +6.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5900
    -0.9650 (-0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,981.63
    -947.62 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,450.00
    -26.87 (-0.10%)
     

Tax Tip - Underused Housing Tax penalties and interest waived

CNW Group
·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) understands that there are unique challenges for affected owners in the first year of the Underused Housing Tax Act (UHTA) administration.

To provide more time for affected owners to take necessary actions to comply, the Minister of National Revenue is providing transitional relief to affected owners. The application of penalties and interest under the UHTA for the 2022 calendar year will be waived for any late-filed underused housing tax (UHT) return and for any late-paid UHT payable, provided the return is filed or the UHT is paid by October 31, 2023.

This transitional relief means that although the deadline for filing the UHT return and paying the UHT payable is still April 30, 2023, no penalties or interest will be applied for UHT returns and payments that the CRA receives before November 1, 2023.

You've got questions and we've got answers!

To help you, these are answers to the top questions asked about the Underused Housing Tax (UHT). You can also check out our FAQs for more answers to common questions, which will be updated shortly.

What is the Underused Housing Tax?

Canada has a new 1% annual Underused Housing Tax on the ownership of vacant or underused housing in Canada. The tax usually applies to non-resident, non-Canadian owners. In some situations, however, it also applies to Canadian individuals and corporations. If you're an affected owner of residential property in Canada, you must file a return for the underused housing tax by April 30, 2023, for each property you owned on December 31, 2022. To determine if the underused housing tax applies to you, please visit Canada.ca/cra-uht. For more technical information, visit our Underused housing tax notices page.

Vacation property exemptions

The CRA has developed an online vacation property designation tool that will help you determine if your property is located in an eligible area for purposes of the vacation property exemption.

In rare situations, this tool will be unable to determine whether your property is located in an eligible area. In such situations, you will have to conduct a visual inspection of the Statistics Canada's GeoSearch map.

For more information on when a manual place-search is necessary, please see UHTN14: Exemption for Vacation Properties: Manual Place-search Instructions.

Filing the Underused Housing Tax return

As of March 14, 2023, you can file your UHT returns in My Account and My Business Account.

If you are not registered for the CRA's online portals, you can also file your UHT return electronically through a webform at the following link Ready to file.

If you file your UHT return electronically through this webform, you will need:

  • A valid CRA tax identifier number: Social Insurance Number (SIN), Individual Tax Number (ITN) or Business Number (BN-RU), and

  • A digital access code (DAC). For step-by-step instructions on how to obtain a DAC: see Need a Digital Access Code. If assistance is needed in obtaining a DAC, you can call the UHT filing helpdesk toll free at 1-800-387-0720 or call collect at 613-221-3224.

Filing electronically is the fastest, easiest, and most secure way to file.

If you do not have a valid CRA tax identifier number, you may be able to apply for one by filling out Form T1261 (to apply for an ITN) or Form RC1 (to apply for a BN-RU) and attaching the applicable application to your completed paper UHT return. Make sure to include all of the required supporting documentation for either the Form T1261 or Form RC1 with the application. These forms and supporting documentation are to be mailed/submitted together with the UHT return.

The CRA will assign the ITN or BN-RU before the UHT return is processed.

However, if you are a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident who is required to file a UHT return, and if you do not already have a SIN, you must apply for and receive one from Service Canada before you file the UHT return.

Note: As long as the UHT return and the tax identifier application is received by the CRA before the April 30th deadline, the UHT return will not be considered as filed late.

Contacts
Media Relations
Canada Revenue Agency
613-948-8366
cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

For business inquiries:
Canada Revenue Agency
1-800-959-5525

Stay connected
Follow the CRA on Facebook
Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency
Follow the CRA on LinkedIn
Follow the CRA on Instagram
Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list
Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader
You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c3726.html

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $38.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Lithium Giant Albemarle Spurned in $3.7 Billion Liontown Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Albemarle Corp., the world’s top lithium producer, had a A$5.5 billion ($3.7 billion) takeover offer rejected by Liontown Resources Ltd., an Australian producer of the battery metal.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpAlbemarle offered to acquire all of Liontown’s equity at A$2

  • Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them

    Retirement account withdrawals not only help you cover basic living expenses, but they also can fund the lifestyle you've always envisioned in your golden years. That money, however, can have unintended tax consequences. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) and other withdrawals … Continue reading → The post Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • How Much Money Can I Gift Without Owing Taxes?

    For 2023, the annual gift tax exemption is $17,000, up from $16,000 in 2022. This means you can give up to $17,000 to as many people as you want in 2023 without any of it being subject to the federal … Continue reading → The post Gift Tax Limits: How Much Can You Gift? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • How to avoid paying capital gains taxes on investments

    Here’s how you can (legally) avoid paying taxes on your capital gains and what to watch out for.

  • I Won the Lottery! How Hefty Are Taxes on My Winnings Going to Be?

    Before you see a dollar of lottery winnings, the IRS will take 25%. Up to an additional 13% could be withheld in state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Still, you'll probably owe more when taxes are due, … Continue reading → The post How Taxes on Lottery Winnings Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can a billionaire die without anyone noticing?

    Sometimes it seems like billionaires can dominate our lives—or at least the news. A mystery in US tax data, however, suggests at least one super-wealthy individual flew under the radar until the very end.

  • What You Should Know About Tax Withholding

    Prior to 2020, one of the biggest things you could do to affect the size of your paycheck was to adjust the number of allowances claimed on your W-4. The ideal number of allowances for you would depend on your individual … Continue reading → The post How Many Allowances Should You Claim? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Hurry to Buy That Tesla. The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Could Be Going Away Soon.

    The IRS is due to refine rules for which electric vehicles qualify for what tax credits. The update could result in buyers getting less of a benefit. There are still a few days left to get a higher amount, though.

  • How to get a bigger 2022 tax refund from the IRS

    There are still a few moves you can make to maximize your federal income tax refund.

  • Regressive tax v. progressive tax: Here's what these taxes are and how they work

    Here's what you should know about regressive tax and progressive tax, what they are, how they work and the difference between the two.

  • This Is How Much Estate Taxes Will Cost You in Florida

    There is no Florida estate tax, though you may still be subject to the federal estate tax. It's one of 38 states in the country that doesn't levy a tax on estates, regardless of size. If you're concerned about estate … Continue reading → The post Florida Estate Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tax refunds are $372 smaller on average this year

    The average refund amount was $2,933 based on 53.9 million tax returns processed through March 17.

  • How Do I Calculate My Premium Tax Credit?

    With Form 8962, you are reconciling the tax credit you are entitled to with any advance credit payments (or subsidies) for the tax year. The size of your tax credit depends on the cost of available health insurance, your family … Continue reading → The post All About IRS Form 8962 and Calculating Your Premium Tax Credit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kimberly Palmer: How to use a tax refund to fight inflation

    If inflation has eaten away at your budget the way waves erode a beach, then your tax refund might just provide a much-needed protective barrier. At the same time, just over half of filers (55%) are expecting tax refunds for the 2022 tax year, with an average expected refund of $2,205, according to the 2023 Nerdwallet Tax Report. “Tax refunds are going to arrive at just the right time for many consumers this spring,” says Drew Wessell, a certified financial planner at Fiduciary Financial Advisors in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

  • Who Qualifies For the Child and Dependent Care Credit?

    Hiring someone to care for your loved one so you can continue working is a common practice in the U.S. If a child, spouse or other household member requires care and you can't provide the care without quitting your job, … Continue reading → The post All About IRS Form 2441 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.