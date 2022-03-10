U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.47
    -39.41 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,009.54
    -276.71 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,059.01
    -196.53 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.00
    -26.29 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.92
    -1.78 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.20
    +14.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.44 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0083 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0060
    +0.0580 (+2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0077 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1040
    +0.2450 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,213.25
    -2,747.27 (-6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.16
    -0.36 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Tax Tip - How to verify the CRA has contacted you

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Scammers could contact you pretending to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). They're trying to trick individuals into making payments, and we're doing everything we can to put a stop to this. That includes letting you know when and how we might contact you.

How to make sure the caller is a CRA employee and not a scammer
A legitimate CRA employee will identify themselves when they contact you. The employee will give you their name and a phone number. Make sure the caller is a CRA employee before you give any information over the phone. This will protect you from giving money or personal information to a scammer.

If you're suspicious, this is how you can make sure the caller is from the CRA:

  1. Tell the caller you would like to first verify their identity.

  2. Request and make a note of their:
    o name
    o phone number
    o office location

  3. End the call. Then check that the information provided during the call was legitimate by contacting the CRA. Please do this before you give any information to the caller.

Once you complete those three steps, you may call back the CRA employee to discuss the reason for their call.

Note that our individual tax, benefits and business enquiries lines offer an automated call back service. When wait times reach a certain threshold, you will be given the option of a callback, rather than waiting on hold. If you opt for a callback, we will give you a randomized four-digit confirmation number. This number will be repeated back to you by the call centre agent at the time of the callback. This is to provide you with assurance that the call is from a legitimate CRA employee.

When to be suspicious
Red flags that suggest a caller is a scammer include (but are not limited to):

  • The caller does not give you proof of working for the CRA. For example, their name and office location.

  • The caller pressures you to act now or uses aggressive language.

  • The caller asks you to pay with prepaid credit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or some other unusual form of payment.

  • The caller asks for information you would not enter on your return or that is not related to money you owe the CRA, for example, a credit card number.

  • The caller recommends that you apply for benefits. You can apply for benefits directly on Government of Canada websites or by phone. Do not give information to callers offering to apply for benefits on your behalf!

For more tips and helpful information, visit our Be Scam Smart or Slam the scam pages.

We may review your return
One reason we may contact you is if we are reviewing your income tax and benefit return. This could include reviewing your GST/HST, T4 or T5 information. You may receive a letter or a phone call telling you that the CRA is reviewing your return. If you're registered for email notifications, we will send you an email telling you that your letter is available in My Account. In most cases, our review is a routine check. It's important that you reply and send all of the information requested as soon as possible. This will help us review your file quickly and easily.

It's also important that you call the number in your letter in either of the following situations:

  • you can't get the documents we're asking for

  • you need more time to reply

By calling, we can give you more time to respond if you need it. We can also help you if you have any questions. If you don't reply, we may disallow a claim of yours and you could have a balance owing.

If you own a small business or are self-employed, we may call you or send you a letter to offer free tax help through our Liaison Officer service. This will be the first contact. We will only use email if you provide your email address and consent to the CRA.

Want to report a potential scam?
You should report a scam if you suspect either of the following:

  • you have been the victim of fraud

  • a scammer has tricked you into giving personal or financial information

To report a scam, visit antifraudcentre.ca, follow the instructions on our Be Scam Smart page, or call 1-888-495-8501. If you think you may be the victim of fraud or you unknowingly provided personal or financial information, contact all of the following:

  • local police service

  • your financial institution

  • credit reporting agencies

You should contact the CRA if you:

  • think your CRA user ID or the password you use in personal dealings with the CRA has been compromised;

  • want to disable online access to your information on the CRA's sign-in services;

  • want to re-activate online access to your information after it's been disabled.

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c0281.html

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Amazon stock jumps on 20-for-1 share split, buyback announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon doing its first stock split in over 20 years, causing shares to jump.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • U.S. Energy Secretary calls for more oil and gas output

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains how the Biden administration is responding to volatile oil markets, high gas prices, and energy disruptions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • WRAPUP 1-Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that sanctions imposed against Russia would rebound against the West, including in the form of higher food and energy prices, and Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger. Putin said there had been no alternative to what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine and that Russia was not a country which could accept compromising its sovereignty for some sort of short-term economic gain. "These sanctions would have been imposed in any case," Putin told a meeting of the Russian government.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    If you're seeking companies that can raise their payouts over the long term, consider these three stocks.

  • Is Viatris Stock in Trouble?

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.73

    Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GILD ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.73 on 30th of March. This will take the...

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Is Novavax's Biggest Catalyst Ever Just Ahead?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported a string of good news since late last year. Novavax has shipped doses, and healthcare facilities around the world are administering them. The vaccine is showing efficacy against omicron and other variants.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • This Global E-Commerce Trio Offers Multibagger Potential

    Global e-commerce may be one of the most undeniable trends in investing. As such, buying a basket of these three stocks may offer investors a well-diversified approach (both operationally and geographically) to jump into the $4.9 trillion global e-commerce industry. Operating primarily in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and more recently, Latin America, multifaceted Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) continued its expansion during the fourth quarter, posting sales growth of 106% year over year.

  • Rivian earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Rivian (RIVN) is expected to report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 resuls on Thursday after the closing bell.