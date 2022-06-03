TaxBandits Now Supports Forms W-2G and 940 Amendments

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / TaxBandits has once again expanded its line-up of IRS tax forms to include the Form W-2G and Form 940 Amendments. These forms are now available for businesses and tax professionals to file for the 2021 tax year.

Form W-2G

Form W-2G is an IRS tax form that is used to report certain gambling winnings to the IRS. This form should be filed to report winnings from horse racing, dog racing, sweepstakes, lotteries, bingo, keno, slot machines, and poker tournaments. The deadline to file this form with the IRS is January 31st. In addition to filing with the IRS, payers are required to distribute copies to the recipients of the winnings.

Form 940 Amendments

The Form 940 Amendment is a correction form that businesses can file to correct errors made on a previously filed Form 940. IRS Form 940 is used to report a business's Federal Unemployment Tax Acts (FUTA) taxes. Businesses pay into this fund to help provide unemployment compensation. While there is no set deadline to amend Form 940 , it must be done within three years from the date of the original 940.

TaxBandits offers a simple and secure process for e-filing Form W-2G , much like for all of the other payroll and employment forms that the application offers. Bulk uploads, volume-based pricing, and recipient copy solutions make TaxBandits a great choice for businesses and tax professionals of every size.

While the IRS doesn't support the e-filing of Form 940 Amendments at this time, clients can easily complete and audit their form using TaxBandits, and simply mail a printed copy of the form to the IRS using the address provided.

When asked about these new developments, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, responded, stating, "The TaxBandits team is always moving forward with our client's needs in mind. Whether this is supporting new forms that they need for their business, creating time-saving features, or ensuring that we offer the best customer support on the market. This is why TaxBandits continues to lead the e-file industry."

Story continues

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS authorized e-file provider of Forms 1099, W-2, 1095, 940, 941, and W-9, providing solutions for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of TaxBandits and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, ExpressTruckTax, and ExpressTaxExempt, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: TaxBandits





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703851/TaxBandits-Now-Supports-Forms-W-2G-and-940-Amendments



