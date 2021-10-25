U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,550.33
    +5.43 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,680.12
    +3.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,148.29
    +58.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.14
    +13.88 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.23
    +1.47 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    +14.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.23 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6330
    +0.1730 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,171.52
    +2,841.95 (+4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.61
    +1,263.93 (+520.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.27
    +20.72 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

TaxBit Launches its Corporate Accounting Suite and Counts BlockFi Among First Enterprise Clients

·3 min read

TaxBit announces the industry's first accounting suite for the digital economy to enhance compliance, reporting and accounting capabilities.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit, the leading tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy, launches its ERP, subledger solution—the TaxBit Corporate Accounting Suite. The Corporate Accounting Suite expands TaxBit's tax reporting services by automating accounting and financial reporting in a compliant manner for digital asset companies.

logo (PRNewsfoto/TaxBit)
logo (PRNewsfoto/TaxBit)

TaxBit announces the industry's first accounting suite for the digital economy.

Rob Loban, VP of Accounting at BlockFi, shared, "Our team is leveraging TaxBit's software to streamline the reporting and accounting of millions of transactions. In the past year alone, BlockFi has experienced incredible growth helping clients gain access to the crypto ecosystem. With that monumental growth, came a desire to ensure we have access to the top-of-the-line GAAP and Tax reporting software. We're very pleased to be counted among TaxBit Core Accounting Suite's initial clients, and are excited about the prospects for other enterprises with the software's official public launch."

"Alongside TaxBit, we are able to provide an actual solution that removes these final barriers of tax and accounting for digital assets. Our US institutional customers, such as BlockFi, can now seamlessly add it directly to their existing workflow and enjoy peace of mind while running their digital asset businesses and operations," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. Fireblocks announced their integration with TaxBit just last week.

Austin Woodward, CEO of TaxBit, said, "The tokenized economy is growing at record pace. It's not just exchanges and financial institutions that are in need of accounting software to meet the needs of this digital era, but SMBs, corporates, hedge funds, and businesses everywhere incorporating digital assets. As we set out to build this solution, it became clear that legacy accounting software isn't equipped to handle the nuances, volume, and ever-increasing use cases that digital assets present. TaxBit Corporate Accounting Suite was built by accountants in close partnership with the industry to further enable mainstream adoption of digital assets and the tokenized economy."

TaxBit Corporate Accounting Suite is comprised of four parts. First, the software automates the ingestion, data normalization, and record keeping of all transactions. Second, it leverages TaxBit's US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and IRS grade calculation engines to calculate cost basis, gains and losses, balance sheet positions, revenue recognition, impairment accounting, and corresponding journal entries. With real-time insights at their fingertips, clients can incorporate strategic data to their decision-making processes. Third, all data and calculations are accessible through automated reports; income, expenses, gains and losses, journal entries, holdings, asset roll-forward reports, and more. Lastly, all accounting and reporting via TaxBit's software adheres to GAAP and can be integrated with full ERP systems and platforms that enterprises utilize.

Aaron Jacob, Head of Enterprise Resource Planning at TaxBit, added, "The stakes are high for enterprises to keep accurate ledgers, given the repercussions of an audit or IRS investigation revealing inaccuracies or shortcomings in the upkeep of company books. Now that regulators are keeping a sharper eye on the digital asset space, we're glad to offer a solution to enterprises that provides peace of mind in knowing all transactions are accounted for."

TaxBit Corporate Accounting Suite is now available for exchanges, crypto-native companies, family offices, hedge funds, corporate America, and SMBs to meet their digital asset accounting needs.

For media inquiries, please contact Michelle O'Connor, 801-332-9105, michelle@taxbit.com

About TaxBit
Designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, TaxBit is the leading tax and accounting solution for the digital economy. TaxBit's platform serves the industry's top exchanges, institutional investors, governments, and individuals. TaxBit has raised over $230 million from the world's-top investors in order to enable widespread digital asset adoption by automating the regulatory hurdles of tax and accounting compliance at scale.TaxBit has HQ in Salt Lake City and Seattle. To learn more visit: www.TaxBit.com, Twitter, LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taxbit-launches-its-corporate-accounting-suite-and-counts-blockfi-among-first-enterprise-clients-301407562.html

SOURCE TaxBit

Recommended Stories

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Why It Makes Sense to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will release its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results on Oct. 28, which means that investors on the hunt for a fast-growing company trading on the cheap may need to act quickly, as the smartphone giant seems on track to report a solid set of numbers that could help arrest the recent slide in its stock price. As seen in the chart above, Apple stock has slumped over the past few weeks despite reports that its latest iPhone 13 models are reportedly in greater demand than last year's lineup. Let's look at the reasons why savvy investors should consider taking advantage of the pullback in Apple stock.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Wells Fargo to roll out revamped mobile app, new virtual assistant in 2022

    Wells Fargo & Co. is revamping its mobile app and adding a virtual assistant, part of the company's ongoing efforts to transform its digital capabilities.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues. The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD." Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Natural-Gas Sticker Shock Is Coming to Your Dinner Table and Commute

    Expensive natural gas is having all sorts of cascading effects, some of which may only show up next year.

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • Kellogg’s faces $5 million lawsuit for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

    A lawsuit claims the Kellogg Sales Company is giving consumers an impression that Pop-Tart's fruit filling contains more strawberries than it does.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • Wells Fargo CEO says supply chains 'will get solved' in '6-to-12 months'

    Employers are finding it hard to hire, and the supply chain crisis is forcing businesses to hike prices. The situation is likely to persist for at least the next six to 12 months, says one bank chief.

  • Large employer group launches new pharmacy benefit management business

    With the COVID-19 pandemic weighing severely on people's emotional and physical wellbeing, companies have been looking to broaden their offerings to support their employees. EmsanaRx, the PBM unit of the coalition Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), will provide employers a fixed price per prescription as well as guidance from a clinical pharmacist account manager. PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices.

  • Oil field services cos. expect to see hike in North America upstream spending

    As global oil and gas demand has increased from early Covid-19 pandemic lows, oil field services and equipment giants Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB), Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) and Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) each turned a profit and saw higher earnings in the third quarter of 2021. Here's what the companies' executives discussed on their Q3 earnings calls.

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Is Falling. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

  • Medtronic Canada announces commercial launch of Mazor™ X, the first dedicated robotic spinal surgery platform in Canada

    Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) – a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the commercial launch of the Mazor™ X System (herein referred to as Mazor) for robotic-guided spine surgery. The Mazor platform offers a fully integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation, and is the first dedicated robotic assisted spine surgery platform being launched in Canada.