U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.19
    +3.49 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,423.11
    -61.86 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,788.01
    +22.87 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.23
    -11.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.35
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.31 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0200 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3530
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,170.91
    -2,246.43 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.15
    -57.43 (-4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

TaxBit Raises $130M Series B at $1.33B Valuation to Disrupt Legacy Tax Information Reporting

·5 min read

Dozens of financial institutions commit to real-time tax center solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit, the leading tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy, announced today a $130 million Series B funding round at a $1.33 billion valuation. The round was led by IVP and Insight Partners with additional participation including Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Anthony Pompliano. In conjunction with the financing, Tom Loverro, General Partner at IVP, and 2021 Forbes Midas List awardee, has joined TaxBit's Board of Directors.

TaxBit&#39;s Value Tops $1.3 Billion With New Funding
TaxBit's Value Tops $1.3 Billion With New Funding

TaxBit's Value Tops $1.3 Billion With $130M Series B Funding Led By IVP and Insight Partners.

This investment comes just five months after the company raised a record-breaking $100M Series A. Since that time, TaxBit has tripled headcount while launching HQ2 in Seattle, deployed services with the IRS, and entered into partnerships with many leading digital asset platforms. Dozens of financial institutions are deploying TaxBit's Tax Center Suite technology. Many of these platforms will be announced throughout the remainder of the year as 2021 tax season approaches, with FTX US revealed today.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried commented, "FTX US is excited to partner with TaxBit in bringing a world-class tax experience directly to our platform. FTX US users will have access to portfolio performance statements, tax optimization tools, and year-end tax forms that make it easy for users to report and file their taxes. TaxBit's technology supports FTX's commitment to compliance while focusing on the customer experience."

TaxBit will use the funds to scale its multi-channel ecosystem of tax and accounting offerings across enterprise, consumer, and government sectors. The company plans to double headcount by the end of the year and continue to open new offices in the USA and UK to fuel international expansion.

"Tax reporting requirements make TaxBit a 'must have' for both crypto-native companies as well as traditional financial services companies as they increasingly embrace crypto," said Tom Loverro, General Partner at IVP. "TaxBit has emerged as the clear market leader in its offering to enterprises and tax authorities. It is a privilege to partner with Austin and the TaxBit team on their next phase of growth."

"TaxBit is pioneering a comprehensive suite of cryptocurrency tax products, and is poised to capitalize on incredibly strong industry and regulatory tailwinds," added Ajay Vashee, General Partner at IVP, who will join the company as a board observer.

Nikhil Sachdev, Managing Partner at Insight Partners, will join the company as a board observer. "The tokenization of our global financial system is underway, and our current tax, accounting and ERP software infrastructure isn't equipped to manage this shift. TaxBit has emerged as a leader in the industry and the platform helps everyone from consumers, exchanges and government to enterprises easily manage tax compliance and financial reporting on crypto transactions. We're thrilled to be part of this next chapter of TaxBit's rapid growth."

Digital asset adoption continues to quickly go mainstream as institutional investors and global payment providers offer cryptocurrency alongside traditional assets. The digital economy's need for tax and accounting software grows with the industry as regulators require more formal reporting practices.

"We are living in a time where everything is going digital, including traditional assets," said Austin Woodward, TaxBit CEO. "As we've built and deployed modern tax and accounting software tailored to digital assets, it's become clear that legacy tax information reporting solutions are built on antiquated technology that provides a poor client experience. TaxBit is changing the game by providing clients and their users modern, real-time technology that affords visibility and tax optimization opportunities throughout the year."

About TaxBit

Designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, TaxBit is the leading tax and accounting solution for the digital economy. TaxBit's customers include the world's top exchanges, institutional investors, governments, and individuals. As the first and only company to build real-time ERP accounting software for commodities, equities, and other digital asset investments, TaxBit provides enterprise clients with seamless end-to-end solutions including core accounting suite, customer management suite, and form issuance. TaxBit Consumer makes filing taxes on digital asset investments simple and painless, while equipping them with real-time directional insights 24/7, 365. TaxBit connects all digital asset transactions across every exchange so that individuals and enterprises can accurately file their taxes, manage their portfolios, and make tax-optimized trades, all through TaxBit's seamless & secure software. TaxBit has HQ in Salt Lake City and Seattle. To learn more visit: www.TaxBit.com, Twitter, LinkedIn.

About IVP

Founded in 1980, IVP is one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United States. IVP has invested in over 400 companies, 125 of which have gone public. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a 40-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments, industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as AppDynamics (CSCO), Attentive, Brex, Coinbase (COIN), Compass (COMP), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Datadog (DDOG), Discord, Dropbox (DBX), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier, Grammarly, HashiCorp, Hims & Hers (HIMS), Hopin, Klarna, LegalZoom (LZ), Looker (GOOGL), Marketo (MKTO), MasterClass, Mindbody (MB), MuleSoft (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), Niantic, Podium, Robinhood (HOOD), Rubrik, Slack (WORK), Snap (SNAP), Supercell (Tencent), Tanium, Twitter (TWTR), UiPath (PATH), Wise (WISE), ZipRecruiter (ZIP), and Zynga (ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter: @insightpartners.

Media Contact:
Michelle O'Connor
VP Marketing
michelle@taxbit.con
‪(801) 332-9105

logo (PRNewsfoto/TaxBit)
logo (PRNewsfoto/TaxBit)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taxbit-raises-130m-series-b-at-1-33b-valuation-to-disrupt-legacy-tax-information-reporting-301354476.html

SOURCE TaxBit

Recommended Stories

  • PSEG to sell PSEG Fossil for $1.9 billion, raises full-year profit outlook

    Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group rose 0.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the utility announced an agreement to sell its fossil generating portfolio for $1.92 billion to a fund controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners LLC. The deal is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result of the sale of PSEG Fossil, the company said it expects to record an impairment charge of $2.150 billion to $2.225 billion, employee severance and retention costs of up to $25 million a

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Was Down Thursday

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were down 6.4% at 9:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded the stock to equal weight and cut his price target by $30 to $75. The stock has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite index over the last year, up 46%. Moore sees a weak environment coming for the global memory chip sector, particularly with respect to the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which comprised 73% of the company's revenue in the recent third quarter.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech warning of irrational exuberance in the stock market. Trying to time the stock market might be the most difficult -- and least successful -- way to invest. Despite a stock price that keeps rising, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is giving investors this rare opportunity.

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Stocks On The Rise: 15 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the stocks on the rise and the 15 best to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. Investors looking to capitalize on the post-pandemic economic boom at the stock market have started […]

  • Here's Why Citigroup Is a Top Value Stock to Buy Now

    When I'm looking for good value stocks with growth potential, there are a few different qualifying criteria I consider as a starting point. Then I look at the industry, the macroeconomic environment, how well managed the company is, and its competitors, among other factors. In the banking industry, there's one stock, in particular, that jumps out for consideration as it delivers on all these fronts.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Estimates On Strong Customer Growth

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Read This Before Considering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Upcoming US$0.05 Dividend

    It looks like Marathon Oil Corporation ( NYSE:MRO ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the...

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Who said technology can't deliver both dividends and growth? Here are three stocks that do just that.

  • 2 Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Right Now

    With nearly 18 million active users of all ages, Robinhood also happens to be a hugely popular trading platform for younger and/or newer investors. While not every trending stock popular with its users will make a good investment, there are plenty of cases where the Robinhood crowd is on the money with their stock selections. Let's explore the reasons why two widely held companies popular with Robinhood users -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) -- could make slam-dunk investments right now.