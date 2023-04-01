U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,377.97
    -117.98 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Taxes 2023: Can I Claim Day Care Costs When Filing My Return?

Heather Taylor
·4 min read
NeoPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NeoPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is it possible to claim day care costs on a tax return? The answer to this question means more than simply claiming credit. Taxpayers should be able to meet specific guidelines to claim these costs for child and dependent care expenses.

Find Out: What Is the Standard Deduction for People Over 65 in 2023?
See: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

Which guidelines should you know about? Can you claim day care costs when filing your return? Let’s find out.

Claiming Day Care Costs on Your Tax Return

Angel Li, CPA and partner at FML CPAs, said parents of children age 13 and under are eligible to claim the child care credit. This credit may be applied to day camps and after-school programs.

However, parents must be able to meet specific requirements. For the 2022 tax year, Portia Rose, managing director at Mazars, said an individual can claim a credit for expenses related to child care if they work or are looking for work.

Guidelines for Claiming the Child Care Credit

Parents who want to claim the child care credit must be able to meet the following guidelines.

Qualifying Individual

Li said a qualifying individual may be one of the three options:

  • Qualifying child who was under age 13 when the care was provided

  • Your spouse who was physically or mentally incapable of self-care and lived with you for more than half of the year

  • An individual who was physically or mentally incapable of self-care and lived with you for more than half of the year

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Qualified Child Care Entity

To claim day care costs on a tax return, Li said you have to use a qualified child care entity. If it is an individual child care provider, the taxpayer will list their Social Security number (SSN) or an employer identification number (EIN) for a day care center.

Before filing your tax returns, Rose recommends making sure you have the tax identification number, name and address of the day care provider.

Earned Income and Work Related Expenses

Earned income, Li said, includes wages, salaries, tips other taxable employee compensation and net earnings from self-employment.

Work related expenses are costs you pay for services to allow you to work or search for jobs. Li said these costs can be nanny-share arrangements, day care, preschool and day camp for your qualifying persons. Care can be provided either at your home or outside your home.

What if you make payments to someone like your mother-in-law who isn’t a child care facility? Li said in general, you don’t need to pay a child care facility or a private licensed care provider to get the credit. You do need to make sure you report the required information on your return. Li recommends consulting with your tax advisor if the payments are to relatives and dependents.

Joint Return

Generally, Li said married couples must file a joint return to take the credit. They must be able to identify all persons or organizations which provide care for their child or dependent. This includes the name, address and TIN (either the SSN or EIN) of the care provider on your tax return.

Couples that are legally separated or living apart from their spouse, Rose said, may be able to file a separate return and still take the credit.

What if My Employer Offers Dependent Care Benefits?

If you work for a company that provides dependent care benefits, Rose said the amount of the benefit is excluded from your taxable income. It reduces the amount of credit you can claim on your return.

How Much Can Taxpayers Claim for the 2022 Tax Year?

“Taxpayers can claim a credit of up to $3,000 for one qualifying dependent, or $6,000 for two or more qualifying dependents,” said Rose. “The maximum credit is 35% of your expense and decreases to 20% if your adjusted gross income is over $43,000.”

For the 2022 tax year, Rose said the credit for child and dependent care expenses is nonrefundable. This means you won’t get a refund if you don’t pay tax and the credit can just reduce your tax only down to zero.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Taxes 2023: Can I Claim Day Care Costs When Filing My Return?

Recommended Stories

  • What Is a Power of Appointment For a Trust or Will?

    Establishing a trust or will is vital to a well-designed estate plan; you might even use both. However, even the best estate plans can't anticipate changes in the future or head off new tax legislation. Fortunately, a power of appointment … Continue reading → The post Power of Appointment for a Trust or Will appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • El-Erian: Warning Signs Are Now Flashing Yellow

    Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the worst of the recent turmoil in banking is over, but there are still warning signs. "We're going from liquidity to capital, and from financial contagion to economic contagion," El-Erian said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in Cernobbio, Italy. El-Erian's opinions are his own. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Sta

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Altria Lays Out a Transition to Smokeless Products. But It Begins With the Dividend.

    The biggest cigarette company in the U.S. acknowledges that it has to move toward smokeless products. But to hold its shareholder base, it also knows it has to grow an already rich dividend.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandTrump F

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • The next market trend could be 'bigger' than SVB, expert says

    Even though the Federal Reserve might have started bending the inflation curve, Mick Mulvaney and Anton Schutz warn the central bank is ignoring "the real problem out there."

  • The 10 best 1-year CD rates for April 2023

    Check out the CDs that made our top 10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • 6 common reasons your investments may trigger an IRS audit

    And what investors can do if they’re contacted by the IRS.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Newest ‘Bubble’ Is in Money-Market Funds

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.