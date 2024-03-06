Advertisement
Taxes 2024: Over 25% Use Refunds To Save Money on Medical Bills — 10 Procedures Top the List

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

About three-quarters of U.S. tax filers are expected to get refunds during the 2024 tax season, and so far the average refund is higher than it was a year ago. While many taxpayers plan to put part or all of the money toward savings or debt reduction, a sizeable number will also put it toward medical bills.

More than one-in-four Americans have used their tax returns for medical bills in the past, according to a new survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by Tebra, a provider of digital tools and support to help independent practices operate efficiently. About one-in-six plan to use this year’s return to pay off medical bills.

Among the other findings from the survey:

  • Nearly one-in-10 respondents plan to use their tax returns for elective surgery, with the leading procedures being cosmetic dentistry (26% of respondents), facial fillers (25%) and Lasik surgery (22%).

  • 20% of Gen Z respondents plan to use their tax returns to pay off medical bills.

  • The top five states planning to use tax returns to pay off medical bills are Illinois (21% of respondents), Ohio (18%), Virginia (17%), Texas (17%) and Pennsylvania (16%).

  • The top five states planning to use tax returns for elective procedures are New York (12%), Virginia (12%), Illinois (11%), Texas (10%) and Florida (9%).

Tax Refunds Can Help Soothe Stress

A blog on The Intake website that analyzed the Tebra study said that relying on tax refunds is both a “financial strategy” and a “psychological salve.” The vast majority of survey respondents (82%) reported a reduction in stress knowing that their tax refund is coming.

“This finding highlights the tax refund’s role as a cushion against the anxiety tied to healthcare expenses,” the blog said.

In terms of the types of medical procedures/bills taxpayers plan to spend their refunds on, here are the top 10 cited by the Tebra survey:

  1. Dental care: 44% of respondents.

  2. Vision care: 25%

  3. Mental health services: 21%

  4. Prescription medications: 19%

  5. Emergency medical expenses: 17%

  6. Preventive screenings: 15%

  7. Chronic condition management: 13%

  8. Health and wellness programs: 12%

  9. Blood tests: 11%

  10. Physical therapy: 7%

