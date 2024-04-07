Taxes are due by April 15. If you can't make the deadline, here's how to get an extension

Taxes are due soon, but if there’s a reason you can’t meet the deadline, you can apply to file later instead.

Here’s how to do so.

When are 2023 taxes due?

Taxes are due on April 15.

The Internal Revenue Service began accepting and processing 2023 tax returns on Jan. 29.

In Delaware, the Division of Revenue began processing 2023 individual state income tax returns on Jan. 23 and issuing refunds on Feb. 15, said Melissa Marlin, deputy principal assistant with the Department of Finance.

Federal 2023 tax returns are due by Monday, April 15.

The filing deadline in Delaware for personal income tax returns is Tuesday, April 30.

Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states, so taxpayers who work in Delaware but are not Delaware residents need to file a Delaware tax return. Delaware residents who work out of state are required to file returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked, said Marlin.

How to file an extension on your taxes

If you can’t file by the deadline, you can file for an extension by filling out Form 4868 by April 15.

This gives you an additional six months, to Tuesday, Oct. 15, to complete your tax return, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Tax returns can still be filed after April 15 without filing for an extension, but you may be subject to a penalty if you owe taxes.

Tax filing assistance

Tax Day falls on April 15 this year.

You can file your taxes yourself or have them done for you, either by a paid preparer or from a free service provider.

If you need a filing extension, be sure to check which filing assistance programs will remain open past the April 15 deadline.

If you generally make $60,000 a year or less, have a disability, have limited English skills or speak English as a second language or are 60 years of age or older, you may be eligible for in-person, full-service tax preparation for free through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Individuals with an income of $73,000 or less may be eligible to prepare and file federal income tax returns for free through IRS Free File, which opened on Jan. 12. Free File allows tax returns to be completed in advance and then held by participating software companies until they can be filed electronically with the IRS.

Don't forget to file for a tax extension if you need it.

Free File Fillable forms, part of the Free File efforts, will provide free electronic forms to tax filers at any income level, allowing them to fill out and e-file their taxes independently at no cost.

Service members may be able to prepare and file their tax returns for free through MilTax if they meet certain criteria.

The agency also announced a new pilot program, IRS Direct File, that allows taxpayers the option to file their 2023 federal tax returns for free online, directly with the IRS. It will be rolled out in phases and is expected to be widely available in mid-March.

It is available on desktop or mobile devices and walks users through step-by-step instructions to fill out their tax returns. Delaware is not currently involved with the pilot program, but many states have indicated interest to enroll in the service in the future, according to the IRS.

