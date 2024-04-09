Taxes are due Monday. Need more time? Here's how to extend your filing deadline in Indiana

The deadline to file your taxes with the Internal Revenue Service is Monday. If you haven't already submitted your documents to the IRS and the Indiana Department of Revenue and you need more time, here's how to extend the deadline.

When is the deadline to file taxes in 2024?

April 15, 2024, is the filing deadline for taxes. That's Monday.

What happens if I miss the tax deadline?

If you fail to file your federal tax return on time, the standard penalty is 5% of any tax due for every month the return is late, up to 25% of the unpaid balance. If you file a return but fail to pay any taxes you owe, or if you get an extension, you typically face a much smaller monthly penalty of 0.5% of any unpaid amount.

Can I request more time from the April 15 deadline to file taxes?

Yes, but don't wait until the last minute. The sooner you request an extension, the better. It doesn't buy you more time to pay your taxes, however. You'll still have to pay any amount due to avoid penalties, but you'll have more time to complete your tax forms.

The filing deadline for most 2023 federal and state of Indiana income tax returns is April 15, 2024.

What's the new deadline to file taxes if I get an extension?

If you request an extension with the IRS, you'll have until Oct. 15 — an additional six months — to file your return.

If you need an extension to file your state returns with the Indiana Department of Revenue, you'll have until Nov. 15, 2024, after the request has been submitted to file your documents and pay any outstanding balance due. According to the Indiana DOR, if you get a federal extension, you automatically have an extension to file with Indiana.

Does it cost extra to file an extension on taxes?

There's no penalty for filing a tax extension with the IRS, but not paying the full amount owed can lead to charges on the unpaid balance.

In Indiana, interest will be added to any amount you owe after April 15, according to the Indiana DOR, but the penalty can be waived if you meet two conditions:

Story continues

You pay at least 90% of the tax expected to be owed by the original due date, and

The remaining balance due (including interest) is paid in full no later than Nov. 15, 2024.

How do I request an extension to file taxes with the state of Indiana?

You can request an extension to file your state tax returns at the Indiana DOR's website. After providing your taxpayer information, you'll receive step-by-step instructions on filling out Form IT-9, which grants you the extension.

Quick answers to tax season: When is tax day 2024? Where's my refund? How to file for free

I've used TurboTax and H&R Block in the past, but can I file my taxes for free at IRS.gov?

Yes, you can. If your adjusted gross income is $79,000 or less. "IRS Free File" allows qualified taxpayers to file their federal income tax returns online using guided tax preparation software at IRS.gov.

How can I check my tax refund status in Indiana?

You can check the status of your Indiana state tax refund online at the state's INTIME portal, or by calling the automated refund line at 317-232-2240. You'll need to provide a Social Security number, as well as the exact amount of the refund.

The Indiana Department of Revenue recommends waiting a minimum of three weeks before checking the status of your electronically filed tax refund and 12 weeks for paper-filed returns.

How long does it take to get my federal tax refund?

The IRS issues most refunds within 21 days. It could take longer, however, if you send your tax return by mail.

Where's my federal tax refund?

Visit the IRS online at Where's My Refund? (irs.gov/refunds) or at IRS2Go mobile app to get the latest details about your current tax return and refund, as well as information about your taxes from 2022 or 2021. Here's when you can begin checking:

24 hours after e-filing a tax year 2023 return.

Three or four days after e-filing a tax year 2021 or 2022 return.

Four weeks after mailing a paper return.

Others are reading: Indiana lawmakers kill proposal to eliminate 'tampon tax'

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Follow him on X at @JTuftsReports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Taxes are due April 15, 2024: How to file an extension in Indiana