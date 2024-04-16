Taxes are due. Will your taxes go up next year?

Internal Revenue Service taxes forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019. Many provisions from the Trump-era Tax and Job Cuts Act of 2017 are set to expire next year. | Keith Srakocic

In 2020, after winning his first Republican primary, Rep. Blake Moore visited Nucor, a steel and recycling manufacturing plant in Plymouth, in northern Utah.

The facility in the 1st District was “a strong player” in the region. Its executive team sat Moore down and charted out the impact the Trump-era Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 has had on their business.

He said he heard about real wage growth up and down the ladder, from front-line employees to middle management.

“Because of that, when they had a chance to reinvest in their people and their community, they did,” Moore told the Deseret News Friday, adding Nucor bought ambulances for the local community in 2021. This $200,000 philanthropic effort expanded Box Elder County’s lifesaving capabilities, according to a local newspaper.

“When you hear enough anecdotes, it starts to become data,” Moore, who represents the 1st District, said. The Utah congressman wasn’t a member of Congress when the tax reform passed but as many provisions are set to expire in 2025, he said he can’t help but feel excited to “be in the proverbial room” where the next tax package will be put together.

The Trump-era tax reform led to tax cuts for Americans in every income bracket, according to the Tax Foundation, but many progressive groups point out wealthier taxpayers received the greatest benefits, in part because they pay more of their income in taxes.

Should the 2017 provisions sunset, most American citizens and companies will face a tax increase, Moore said, adding, “So, we have to roll up our sleeves and dig into what we want to preserve and what we want to adjust.”

Moore: Low corporate taxes benefit everyone

Moore has referred to 2025 as “the Super Bowl of tax” year. At a recent Ways and Means Committee hearing, held to explore expanding the Trump-era tax cuts, Moore said he wished every American was focused on this issue rather than election year politics.

One of the provisions of the 2017 legislation cut the corporate tax rate from a maximum of 35% to a flat 21%. Democrats during the hearing argued these increases only benefit the wealthy and not the average American.

But Moore doesn’t see it that way. To him, the 2017 tax cuts led to real wage growth and competitiveness, as seen in the case of Nucor.

During the interview, he acknowledged that many corporations avoided paying the higher tax rate before the reduction.

But he also said he believes raising taxes on companies may lead them to move their headquarters to more tax-friendly countries like the Netherlands or Singapore.

Democrats argue that lowering taxes across the board created massive deficits. But Moore countered this by arguing that the tax cuts actually generated revenue by encouraging companies to maintain and reinvest in their operations on U.S. soil, stimulating economic growth

The Utah congressman admitted neither party has dealt with the issue of the nation’s massive debt appropriately but sees the White House’s approach as too simplistic and not thoughtful enough. The Biden administration has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate to 28%, halfway between the old rate and the 2017 rate.

But Moore said he thinks the idea of splitting the difference is a lazy argument. Online retailers like Amazon might survive such a tax hike but the most affected will be brick-and-mortar companies that invest in local communities, he said.

Moore pushes to increase deductions for small businesses

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also included the permanent Section 179 deduction, which allowed companies to write off any business related investments, like software, equipment or vehicle purchases.

Last year, Moore proposed the Small Business Growth Act to increase the cap on these deductions to $1.29 million, an increase above the $1 million in the act. This bill passed the House and is currently on hold in the Senate.

He asked Austin Ramirez, the CEO of Husco International, a Wisconsin hydraulic and electromechanical control systems company, whether this cap increase would be beneficial to them.

Ramirez said his corporation was too big for the provision to apply to him but small manufacturers in their supply chain “are really struggling these days,” and this would help restore their health.

Michael Ervin, founder of Coal River Coffee Company, which he started out of his garage, said espresso machines and grinders are essential for their operation. Writing these investments off would allow him to purchase more equipment, and expand the business, such as adding more locations, more easily.

“It helps us create more jobs ... (and) raise wages as well. Whether it’s just 600 bucks to order $20,000, which is what the average cost is of an espresso machine,” said Ervin.

What will happen in 2025?

Between the elections this year and 2025, much can change. Who will hold power in the House, Senate and White House is up in the air.

Moore said he believes Republicans will gain control of all the levers of government. Should that be the case, he envisions conservatives proposing “a really strong tax package that embraces a lot of pro growth.”

But even if Democrats yield more control, Moore said he doesn’t think they will allow the 2017 tax provisions to sunset. Even though the Biden administration controls the White House and Democrats control the Senate, the president “didn’t touch the tax cuts.”

“There’s a recognition from President Biden and his administration that a lot of those tax provisions are actually pretty darn good,” the Utah congressman added.

But Moore said he is concerned about government spending and its potential to trigger inflation, as well as the rising national debt.

“We can’t just rely on just doing tax reform — which I support completely because I do believe it’s a strong economic factor,” he said. “We need to make sure as Republicans that we’re looking at our national spending.”