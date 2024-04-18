Taxing the Super-Rich Is Brazil’s G-20 Plan for Climate, Hunger

Maria Eloisa Capurro and Andrew Rosati
3 min read
4

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil believes it has found a way to pay for the fight against climate change and world hunger: Tax the super-rich.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As president of this year’s Group of 20 nations, Brazil has made implementing a global minimum wealth tax on billionaires its cause celebre. It’s touting the levy as a means to fund efforts to combat rising temperatures and poverty in low- and middle-income countries — and is attempting to drum up support for the idea, long popular in progressive circles, on the world stage.

“You can use these resources to start decarbonization in the poorest countries, which would increase investments in these places with humanitarian benefits,” Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said Thursday in an interview on the sidelines of the Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

As scientists warn about the increasing dangers of a warmer world, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made tackling climate change and inequality central themes of Brazil’s G-20 leadership.

Read more: Nobel Economist Tells G-20 to Slap Climate Tax on Billionaires

Brazil in February invited French economist Gabriel Zucman to pitch G-20 finance ministers on his plan to slap a 2% minimum tax on the world’s billionaires — a group of about 3,000 people - and the suggestion has struck a chord.

France and Spain have backed the idea of working on a tax and on Wednesday, IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva said that “closing tax loopholes, ensuring that everyone pays their fair share” can help muster more resources for inclusive growth.

Now, Brazil is trying to build consensus among fellow G-20 members to analyze a wealth tax on the ultra-rich, and agree to work toward the finalized proposal over the next three years. Haddad says he hopes to have a political statement from the group as soon as July, when finance ministers will meet in Rio de Janeiro.

The EU Tax Observatory, a think tank in Paris run by Zucman, estimates that the proposed tax could raise some $250 billion per year worldwide. Haddad suggested the proceeds could be funneled into a development fund for poor nations to help them meet the huge costs of greening their economies.

“How can these countries be expected to invest in decarbonization?” he said. “It’s a very precarious situation.”

Polls show that redistributing money from the world’s wealthiest could prove a popular measure in the US and Europe, although “tax the rich” has often proved easier to deploy as a slogan than hard policy.

To help sell the idea, Brazil has tapped prominent Nobel laureate economists Esther Duflo and Joseph Stiglitz.

Haddad recognized his pitch won’t be easy, but saw grounds for optimism following the success of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s minimum tax on multinational corporations, which went into effect in January.

“It began with incredulouness and skepticism,” Haddad said. But they start “gaining momentum until it becomes something that is not only doable, but something that countries feel pressured to adhere to.”

--With assistance from Bruna Lessa.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Private Credit Funds Get Moody’s Warning on Problem Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Ratings this week gave private credit investors greater reason for concern about credit quality in the flourishing $1.7 trillion industry.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe ratings company on Monday reduced its outlook for di

  • High mortgage rates are finally hitting new home construction as builders are pulling back on projects

    “It makes little economic sense to ramp up construction on homes that won't be sold in the near future,” one engineer said.

  • AI-Powered World Health Chatbot Is Flubbing Some Answers

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization is wading into the world of AI to provide basic health information through a human-like avatar. But while the bot responds sympathetically to users’ facial expressions, it doesn’t always know what it’s talking about.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Ba

  • Brevan Howard Cuts More Than 100 Staff in Restructuring Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management is cutting around 10% of its workforce — or about 100 employees — to reduce costs as one of the world’s best known hedge funds streamlines its rapidly growing operation.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTh

  • The tweak that made the forced divestment of TikTok much more likely

    House Speaker Mike Johnson is making another run at freeing TikTok from Chinese government influence. He made a tweak that appears to have made it more likely the measure reaches President Biden’s desk.

  • Google consolidates its DeepMind and Research teams amid AI push

    Google will relocate its Responsible AI teams - which focuses on safe AI development - from Research to DeepMind so that they are closer to where AI models are built and scaled, the company said in a blog post. The DeepMind team helped develop Google's most advanced artificial intelligence model, Gemini, which was unveiled late last year and can crunch different forms of information such as video, audio and text. Google then paused its image generation capabilities.

  • Jamie Dimon confronted Bill Gates after the Microsoft founder said banks were dinosaurs: ‘Obviously he was dead wrong, he’d probably agree with that’

    But Dimon did agree with Gates on the wider point that "technology changes everything"—even if that hadn't meant banks becoming redundant.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Badenoch attacks diversity red tape for stifling Britain’s growth

    Kemi Badenoch has attacked plans by the City regulator to set diversity targets for finance companies, arguing the proposals are counterproductive and will stifle Britain’s growth.

  • Convenience store chain where Biden bought snacks while campaigning hit with discrimination lawsuit

    A convenience store chain where President Joe Biden stopped for snacks this week while campaigning in Pennsylvania has been hit with a lawsuit by federal officials who allege the company discriminated against minority job applicants. Sheetz Inc., which operates more than 700 stores in six states, discriminated against Black, Native American and multiracial job seekers by automatically weeding out applicants whom the company deemed to have failed a criminal background check, according to U.S. officials.