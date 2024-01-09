Taxpayer cost of funding student loans to rise by £10bn

graduates

The taxpayer cost of funding student loans is expected to jump by more than £10bn per year as interest rates soar, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.

Surging government borrowing costs mean taxpayers are expected to record a loss on loans that are fully repaid by graduates, as well as those which are not, according to the IFS’s findings.

Previously, the Government’s borrowing costs on student loans were always lower than the interest rates it charged, enabling it to make a profit on the debt.

However, higher interest rates have pushed up the cost of funding student loans from 1.2pc to 4pc, significantly higher than the interest rate that is expected to be charged on student loans.

This rate is set according to the Retail Prices Index (RPI), which the Office for Budget Responsibility expects will average about 2.4pc over the next 15 years.

If borrowing costs had stayed at their level two years ago, before the Bank of England began raising interest rates from a record low of 0.1pc to a 15-year high of 5.25pc, the Government would have £3.2bn profit from loans to the 2023 student intake. However, the IFS has estimated this will now be a £7.3bn loss to the public purse.

Ben Waltmann, an economist at the IFS, said: “Worryingly, this extra cost due to higher borrowing costs is not reflected in the Government’s measures of the cost of student loans. This means that the loss of more than £10 billion per year is not being captured in official figures.”

The Government loans around £20bn to 1.5m students in England every year. For those who started courses in 2023, their total debt by the time they graduate will be £42,900.

Graduates do not start paying back this debt until they start earning more than £25,000 per year and the debt is written off after 40 years if the loan is still outstanding. Only about 27pc of full-time undergraduates are expected to repay their loans in full.

The figures present a looming headache for the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who is already walking a fiscal tightrope with the nation’s finances.

A government spokesman said: “We’ve kept maximum tuition fees frozen to deliver better value for students and taxpayers while also taking the difficult decisions necessary to more than halve inflation this year, including by resisting calls for higher spending and borrowing.”