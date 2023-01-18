U.S. markets closed

Taxpayers Can E-file Form 1099 on Tax2efile.com

Tax2efile
·2 min read

Tax2efile.com Offers E-Filing Services for a Wide Variety of 1099 Forms

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Tax2efile.com, an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) authorized online tax filing service provider, is pleased to announce that taxpayers can now e-file form 1099 on its easy to navigate website.

Tax2efile, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture
Tax2efile, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture

To learn more about Tax2efile.com and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-1099-form

Tax2efile offers e-filing services for many types of 1099 forms. This includes tax form 1099-A, which is used for acquisition or abandonment of secured property; tax form 1099-MISC, which is used to report a payment made in the course of a trade or business for miscellaneous activities, and 1099-C, which is for reporting the canceled debt of $600 or more by a financial entity, or due to an identifiable event.

As company spokesperson Wilfredo Reyes noted, no matter which 1099 e-filing service taxpayers need, Tax2efile offers user-friendly software that is designed to make the e-filing process as easy and stress-free as possible.

"The Tax2efile staff will walk you through a tax filing process that takes just minutes to complete by even the least technical user," Reyes said, adding that Tax2efile will file 1099 forms as soon as the taxpayer submits them, and they will also ensure that the forms reach the IRS in a secure manner.

"Tax2efile will let you know what is going on with your taxes. We will send you an email confirmation that your Tax Forms have been submitted to the IRS; along with copies of the return filed and a receipt of fees paid."

As for who must e-file a 1099 form, the IRS requires any corporation, partnership, employer, estate, and or trust, that is filing 250 or more information returns for the calendar year to be filed electronically.

If an error is made during the e-filing process, Tax2efile also provides free corrections to a number of things entered on the form, including the taxpayer's name, amount paid and the Tax Identification Number (TIN).

About Tax2efile

Tax2efile offers an IRS approved online tax filing service to help individuals and businesses file their federal tax returns and extensions. With Tax2efile.com, taxpayers are able to file their taxes electronically without hassle and are expedited through the taxing process. For more information, please visit https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-1099-form

Media Contact

Wilfredo Reyes
support@tax2efile.com
703-229-0326
950 Herndon Parkway
Herndon, VA 20170

SOURCE: Tax2efile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735637/Taxpayers-Can-E-file-Form-1099-on-Tax2efilecom

