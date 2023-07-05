Taxpayers hit by surge in debt costs after Bank of England’s money-printing spree

Bank of England

Taxpayers are at risk of spending billions of pounds more on servicing Government debt because of a money-printing spree by the Bank of England, the audit watchdog has warned.

The Bank’s quantitative easing (QE) programme, where newly created money was pumped into the economy by buying Government bonds, led to a surge in the amount of debt with variable interest rates according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

This means that a jump in the Bank Rate has pushed up borrowing costs – potentially costing the Exchequer billions if it is sustained.

Ir came as the average rate for a five-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6pc for the first time this year as Britain’s property crisis deepens.

The NAO said: “The QE programme… in effect, swapped fixed interest rate gilts with reserves that carry a variable rate of interest, and are therefore more sensitive to interest rate movements.

“As the Bank Rate rises, government’s debt interest payments rise faster than they would have done in the absence of the QE programme.”

The Bank has raised its base rate from 0.1pc to 5pc since December 2021, with more increases expected in the coming months.

It comes at a time when the Government is already under pressure as it has to pay more to raise new debt in financial markets – a two-year bond now comes with an interest rate of 5.3pc, up from around 2pc a year ago and barely above zero at this stage of 2021.

Debt interest payments hit £110.6bn in the financial year 2022-23, the NAO said.

It added: “If debt costs rise, borrowing may need to increase further so that government can meet higher debt interest payments.

“As debt servicing costs rise, choices about spending in different government areas become more acute, particularly at a time when higher inflation places greater pressure on existing budgets.”

Meg Hillier, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, said the Government should take steps to show it is getting good value for money when managing the nation’s debt.

She said: “There are challenges ahead for debt management- borrowing at higher cost when inflation and interest rates are rising and as the Bank of England plans to unwind quantitative easing and sell government gilts.

“These challenges, taken with the limited ways government can measure its performance, mean HM Treasury needs to do more to provide assurances that government is delivering value for money to taxpayers when managing debt.”

Indebted homeowners are also suffering from the surge in interest rates, with the average rate for a five-year fixed-rate mortgage climbing above 6pc on Tuesday.

Borrowers who take out a five-year home loan will now typically pay 6.01pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company – the highest rate since last November, when the mortgage market was still reeling from Liz Truss’ mini-Budget.

It means that a buyer taking out a typical £200,000 loan will now have to pay an extra £246 per month compared to if they had taken out a loan last July, when the average five-year fix was 3.89pc.

Over the course of the loan period, a buyer will therefore pay an extra £14,760.

Mortgage rates have rocketed after much higher than expected April inflation data released at the end of May sent expectations for future borrowing costs soaring. Since then, higher than expected wage data and much higher than expected inflation data for May have pushed lenders to make even larger increases in rates.

Since the end of May, the cost of taking out a five-year fix has jumped by a whole percentage point. That means that a buyer will have to pay an extra £1,440 per year in interest compared to if they had secured a mortgage rate just six weeks earlier.

