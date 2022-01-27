U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.25
    -32.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,812.00
    -243.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,041.25
    -117.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,951.80
    -20.90 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -0.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -14.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.39 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5920
    -0.0680 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,465.25
    -249.35 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.77
    -25.04 (-2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,712.34
    -298.99 (-1.11%)
     

Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency is Pleased to Announce That It Experienced a 25 Percent Increase in California Group Health Insurance and Employee Benefit Plan Customers in 2021, Compared to 2020

·2 min read

The Company, Which is an Independent Insurance Brokerage Agency, Also Experienced the Same Increase in its California Employee Benefit Plan Customers in 2021 Versus 2020

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency is pleased to announce that it experienced a 25 percent increase in California group health insurance and employee benefit plan customers in 2021, compared to 2020.

To learn more about the California group health insurance and employee benefit plans that Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency offers, please check out https://www.taylorbenefitsinsurance.com/california/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency knows that a quality group health insurance plan and employee benefits package is one of the main ways that a company can attract outstanding employees.

While Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency works with clients from across the country and 2021 was a busy year overall, the increase in business was especially prevalent in California.

"Many California employers may be hesitant to offer a high-quality, comprehensive group health insurance option, largely because so much of that cost now falls on the business itself," the spokesperson noted, adding that in the Golden State, where it's not easy or cheap to start and operate a business to begin with, this is an especially relevant concern.

"At Taylor Benefits, we specialize in tackling this exact problem in a way that will appeal to businesses and employees alike."

The company offers a variety of group benefit provider networks that are affordable, as well as flexible small group health insurance options that are tailored to the needs of businesses and employees in California. From group health insurance and HMO, PPO and POS plans to flex spending accounts, group medical insurance and more, Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency features a number of popular plan options and services.

Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency offers a number of other services that helps to set them apart from the competition, the spokesperson noted.

For instance, the agency has access to every competitive carrier in the market for health insurance and all other employee benefit plans, and they also provide complimentary Cobra administration through a third party administrator if a client's company requires it.

About Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency

Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency is an independent insurance brokerage agency which concentrates on writing employee benefit plans. This includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, voluntary, and 401K plans. The agency services group benefit plans for companies throughout the country. For more information, please visit https://www.taylorbenefitsinsurance.com/.

Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency
4820 Harwood Rd., Suite 130
San Jose, CA 95124

Media Contact

Todd Taylor
todd@taylorbenefits.net
800-903-6066

SOURCE: Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685755/Taylor-Benefits-Insurance-Agency-is-Pleased-to-Announce-That-It-Experienced-a-25-Percent-Increase-in-California-Group-Health-Insurance-and-Employee-Benefit-Plan-Customers-in-2021-Compared-to-2020

Recommended Stories

  • Oath Keepers members plead not guilty to seditious conspiracy

    Ten Oath Keepers, including the group's founder and leader, pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy Tuesday in connection with their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, CNN reports.Driving the news: Stewart Rhodes, a founder and leader of the far-right militia, entered the plea Tuesday during a virtual hearing before D.C. District Judge Amit Mehta.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProsecutors said during the hearing that th

  • Ford to pause 2022 Maverick orders until summer to meet soaring demand for $20K pickup

    Buyers have until Thursday to place orders for gas-powered Maverick trucks before Ford pauses to catch up with demand for the compact pickup truck.

  • Oath Keepers leader facing sedition charges must remain behind bars until trial

    The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group must remain behind bars until he goes on trial on sedition charges arising from last year's assault on the U.S. Capitol, a federal magistrate ruled Wednesday.

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned supply chain woes will delay its Cybertruck and other new models even as the electric-vehicle pioneer presses ahead on new plants, full self-driving features and a humanoid robot.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • ‘My company may IPO and make me a millionaire’: My boyfriend and I have a cohabitation agreement. If we split, would he have a right to my money?

    A lawyer helped us create a “cohabitation agreement” for our house purchase. If things go well, my current company of five years could IPO and make me a multi-millionaire. A cohabitation agreement is smart, especially if you own a home together.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Intel Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Sliding.

    Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19.5 billion, easily beating estimates. But the company's outlook was a bit disappointing.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.