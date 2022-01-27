The Company, Which is an Independent Insurance Brokerage Agency, Also Experienced the Same Increase in its California Employee Benefit Plan Customers in 2021 Versus 2020

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency is pleased to announce that it experienced a 25 percent increase in California group health insurance and employee benefit plan customers in 2021, compared to 2020.

To learn more about the California group health insurance and employee benefit plans that Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency offers, please check out https://www.taylorbenefitsinsurance.com/california/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency knows that a quality group health insurance plan and employee benefits package is one of the main ways that a company can attract outstanding employees.

While Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency works with clients from across the country and 2021 was a busy year overall, the increase in business was especially prevalent in California.

"Many California employers may be hesitant to offer a high-quality, comprehensive group health insurance option, largely because so much of that cost now falls on the business itself," the spokesperson noted, adding that in the Golden State, where it's not easy or cheap to start and operate a business to begin with, this is an especially relevant concern.

"At Taylor Benefits, we specialize in tackling this exact problem in a way that will appeal to businesses and employees alike."

The company offers a variety of group benefit provider networks that are affordable, as well as flexible small group health insurance options that are tailored to the needs of businesses and employees in California. From group health insurance and HMO, PPO and POS plans to flex spending accounts, group medical insurance and more, Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency features a number of popular plan options and services.

Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency offers a number of other services that helps to set them apart from the competition, the spokesperson noted.

Story continues

For instance, the agency has access to every competitive carrier in the market for health insurance and all other employee benefit plans, and they also provide complimentary Cobra administration through a third party administrator if a client's company requires it.

About Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency

Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency is an independent insurance brokerage agency which concentrates on writing employee benefit plans. This includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, voluntary, and 401K plans. The agency services group benefit plans for companies throughout the country. For more information, please visit https://www.taylorbenefitsinsurance.com/.

Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency

4820 Harwood Rd., Suite 130

San Jose, CA 95124

Media Contact

Todd Taylor

todd@taylorbenefits.net

800-903-6066

SOURCE: Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685755/Taylor-Benefits-Insurance-Agency-is-Pleased-to-Announce-That-It-Experienced-a-25-Percent-Increase-in-California-Group-Health-Insurance-and-Employee-Benefit-Plan-Customers-in-2021-Compared-to-2020



