Taylor Devices' (NASDAQ:TAYD) investors will be pleased with their stellar 116% return over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) share price is 116% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Taylor Devices achieved compound earnings per share growth of 35% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 29% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.85.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Taylor Devices shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 12%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Taylor Devices .

