Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Taylor Maritime Investments' shares on or after the 11th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Taylor Maritime Investments stock has a trailing yield of around 7.0% on the current share price of $1.145. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Taylor Maritime Investments can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Taylor Maritime Investments has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke.

Given that Taylor Maritime Investments has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Taylor Maritime Investments worth buying for its dividend? It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Taylor Maritime Investments's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Taylor Maritime Investments (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

