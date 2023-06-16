Taylor Maritime Investments Limited's (LON:TMI) largest shareholders are individual investors with 59% ownership, institutions own 37%

Key Insights

Taylor Maritime Investments' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 25 shareholders own 41% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 37% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Taylor Maritime Investments, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Taylor Maritime Investments?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Taylor Maritime Investments already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Taylor Maritime Investments, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Taylor Maritime Investments. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Fidelity International Ltd with 9.8% of shares outstanding. M&G Investment Management Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 7.0% of common stock, and Waverton Investment Management Limited holds about 5.0% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Taylor Maritime Investments

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Taylor Maritime Investments Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$14m worth of the US$324m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 59% of Taylor Maritime Investments. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Taylor Maritime Investments better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Taylor Maritime Investments (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

