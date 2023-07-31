Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMI) will pay a dividend of $0.02 on the 30th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Taylor Maritime Investments Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Taylor Maritime Investments' profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 37.1% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 160%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Taylor Maritime Investments Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.07 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9% a year over that time. Taylor Maritime Investments has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Taylor Maritime Investments' earnings per share has shrunk at 37% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Taylor Maritime Investments' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Taylor Maritime Investments you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

