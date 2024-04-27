Taylor Morrison announces 3 new Central Florida communities

Trevor Fraser,WFTV.com News Staff
1 min read
0
In this article:

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Major homebuilder Taylor Morrison has announced three developments in Brevard, Lake, and Osceola counties, bringing more than 900 new homes to Central Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Windward Preserve in Cocoa will feature 385 single-family homes on 50-foot- and 60-foot-wide lots, located at the corner of Interstate 95 and State Road 528, which provides a direct line to Orlando International Airport. The community will feature a communal pool and clubhouse, along with a monarch butterfly garden and a Natural Play Space by the National Wildlife Federation.

Read: 3 new food concepts arrive at ICON Park in Orlando

At U.S. 441 and Route 4,Lochside in Mount Dora will put 150 homes on the shore of Loch Leven, with boating access to the lake. The subdivision also will include a pool and cabana, as well as its own Nature Play Space. Lot sizes range from 40-feet to 70-feet wide.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Is Bloom Energy Stock a Buy?

    Clean hydrogen could be key to decarbonizing the economy, and Bloom Energy is one company leading the way.

  • Really cold hydrogen could bring driving range parity with diesel

    A startup named for science fiction author Jules Verne is closing in on cryo-compressed hydrogen fuel for greater energy density. The post Really cold hydrogen could bring driving range parity with diesel appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • How Insurers Game Out Disaster Risk and Drop Customers

    CSAA Insurance Group refused to renew its policy this year on the home that Ronnie de Supinski owns with her husband, Bronis, in Livermore, Calif. As insurers suffer rising losses from wildfires and thunderstorms, they are using scores and models of natural perils to cherry pick which properties they insure, and set their rates. Insurers say this helps keep home insurance available in disaster-prone areas, by allowing them to predict and manage risks.

  • Wildfires Pose Hidden Threat to Mortgage Lenders and Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Above and beyond the obvious damage, wildfires levied a hidden cost on the finance industry: Mortgage lenders and investors lost more than $30 billion between 2020 and 2022, due to both accelerated defaults and prepayments following disastrous blazes.Most Read from BloombergApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingWall Street Humbled as Fast-Reversing Markets Confound the ProsThe Long, Slow

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Watch Amid Bleak Residential Installation View

    Solid solar installations, along with the Inflation Reduction Act, should drive solar capacity growth in 2024, amid a weak outlook for residential installations. You may keep a watch on ENPH, NXT and CSIQ.

  • 'End of oil not in sight', OPEC Secretary General says in MEES article

    The end of oil is not in sight, OPEC's top official said, as the pace of energy demand growth means that alternatives cannot replace it at the needed scale, and the focus should be on cutting emissions not oil use. In an op-ed article in the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES) published on Friday, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais wrote there is "a worrying trend of narratives" that use terms like the end of oil, which have the potential to foster energy policies that stoke energy chaos. "What if investments in supply fall as a result, but demand for oil keeps increasing, as we are seeing today?," Al Ghais wrote in the MEES article which OPEC shared on X.

  • Procter & Gamble selected for offtake from Swedish wind farm

    This is the fourth power purchase agreement (PPA) Renewable Power Capital has signed for its upcoming Swedish wind farm cluster.

  • Forget Nvidia: Members of Congress Are Scooping Up Shares of Its Core Rival Instead

    There's a much more popular AI stock on Capitol Hill than the leading AI chip maker.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    These proven wealth builders could be exactly what you're searching for right now.

  • Housing supply surges by up to 50% in these metro areas — and many sellers are being forced to slash their asking prices

    The property report includes 85 major metropolitan areas in the U.S. with populations of at least 750,000.