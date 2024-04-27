Taylor Morrison announces 3 new Central Florida communities

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Major homebuilder Taylor Morrison has announced three developments in Brevard, Lake, and Osceola counties, bringing more than 900 new homes to Central Florida.

Windward Preserve in Cocoa will feature 385 single-family homes on 50-foot- and 60-foot-wide lots, located at the corner of Interstate 95 and State Road 528, which provides a direct line to Orlando International Airport. The community will feature a communal pool and clubhouse, along with a monarch butterfly garden and a Natural Play Space by the National Wildlife Federation.

At U.S. 441 and Route 4,Lochside in Mount Dora will put 150 homes on the shore of Loch Leven, with boating access to the lake. The subdivision also will include a pool and cabana, as well as its own Nature Play Space. Lot sizes range from 40-feet to 70-feet wide.

