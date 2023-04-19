Taylor Morrison Introduces Esplanade Resort Experiences and Partnership with Troon

Esplanade evolves resort lifestyle offerings; Troon to manage properties across the country

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, is enhancing its resort-lifestyle brand Esplanade through the introduction of Esplanade Resort Experiences and a new national partnership with Troon, a global leader in club, golf and community management.

"When Esplanade first launched over ten years ago, our vision was to develop a brand centered around meaningful connections, signature resort-style amenities and curated programs to invigorate the mind, body, and spirit," said Taylor Morrison President of Resort Lifestyle Brand, Cammie Longenecker. "Through the formation of Esplanade Resort Experiences and this dedicated team, we're excited to curate a new level of concierge-level services and memorable every day experiences as Esplanade continues to grow across the country."

Additionally, through a new strategic partnership with Troon, Esplanade Resort Experiences will lead overall strategy, while Troon will provide a high level of white glove service and manage operations across Esplanade communities initially in Florida and Charlotte while supporting growth in additional divisions across the Taylor Morrison brand. Troon's expertise in resort operations, golf, food and beverage, and hospitality will complement Esplanade as the team elevates the experiences offered to members and guests. The national partnership with Troon supports continued growth for Esplanade, bringing additional resources to communities, resort amenities and club facilities, as well as combined expertise and capabilities for Esplanade and Troon associates.

"Troon is proud to partner with Esplanade to deliver this elevated resort-lifestyle experience to residents across the country. The Esplanade team has already established a reputable brand focused on hospitality and delivering a luxury experience that makes every day a vacation—and we look forward to providing unparalleled service," said Troon Senior Vice President of Operations Bill Bower. "This national partnership will leverage both team's expertise to make Esplanade communities comparable only to that of the finest resort."

With the debut of Esplanade Resort Experiences, Taylor Morrison is creating a specialized team dedicated to curating experiences and moments that will enrich the lives of members every day. Comprised of experts across the hospitality space, the team's primary goal will be to create experiential offerings through concierge-level staff; world-class culinary, wellness and sports programs; and other unique custom offerings. The Esplanade Resort Experiences team is comprised of leadership with both development and resort experience. The team also recently welcomed several key additions with backgrounds ranging from hospitality and wellness to food and beverage, marketing and communications, and concierge services.

Since launching in Florida 10 years ago, the Esplanade brand has expanded to nearly 30 communities across the country, most recently launching in markets including Charlotte, North Carolina; Temecula, California; and Sacramento, California.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com .

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world's largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company providing services at 750-plus locations, including 740-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon's award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon's family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDIEMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf and ICON Management. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com.

